Judge Allows Inspection Of Victim Cell Phone In Everett Simpson Kidnapping Case

Everett Simpson

A federal judge has set the rules for the forensic examination of a cell phone belonging to the alleged victim of accused Northeast Kingdom kidnapper Everett A. Simpson.

Simpson, 41, is currently being held on federal kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle charges after being accused of kidnapping Celia Roessler, 23, and her young child at a New Hampshire mall in January of 2019. Simpson has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington. Roessler, in a statement issued through her attorneys, chose to identify herself publicly.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments