Judge Approves Aruba Vacation For Sex Assault Defendant

Orleans County Court Judge Lisa A. Warren has modified the release conditions of a man charged last week with sexual assault so he can go on a vacation to Aruba next month.
Hunter Judd, 22, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Nov. 30 to a felony charge of sexual assault - no consent and was released on conditions by Judge Warren.
Judd is accused of assaulting a 23-year-old woman in her bedroom following a Christmas party last year. He is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
Orleans Superior Court
On Tuesday, Judd and his defense attorney, Chloe Vickers of St. Johnsbury, were back before Judge Warren asking her to temporarily suspend his court-ordered curfew for nine days so he could travel to the Caribbean Island tourist destination with his mother, his mother’s fiance and his sister.
Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva immediately opposed the request citing public safety concerns.
“Given the nature of the offense, the state is concerned for other potential victims and he is leaving the country,” said Prosecutor Leyva.
But Attorney Vickers said the state’s concerns were without merit.
“The state’s concerns for future potential victims is, quite frankly, outlandish,” said Vickers. “We are talking about a single allegation that spans from nearly a year ago. No other incidents of concern have arisen since then.”
Judge Warren noted that Judd has no prior criminal convictions and then approved his request to suspend the curfew condition from Jan. 22 - Jan. 30, 2022.
“He is charged with a serious offense,” said Judge Warren. “However, it is just that at this point in time - an allegation. He has the presumption of innocence.”
Judd had been under investigation for months following the alleged incident which occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2020. He was eventually cited by police on the charge in September. Attorney Vickers told the court Judd’s vacation plans were made and paid for in August.
At his arraignment on the charge last week, Prosecutor Leyva called the alleged incident “a crime of opportunity.”
After Judd entered his not guilty plea, Judge Warren set conditions of release that included an order that he not contact, abuse, harass or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim or other witnesses in the case and that he not possess or consume alcoholic beverages. The judge also set a curfew that requires Judd to be in his residence between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night while the case is pending.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi, the alleged victim in the case was with a group of people at her home on Dec. 25, 2020, including Judd. Both were consuming alcohol. The alleged victim told police she eventually went to bed at about 1:30 a.m., but was later woken up by Judd who was allegedly “on top of her,” said police.
