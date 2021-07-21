A Vermont judge struck the felony drug conviction of a Northeast Kingdom man, citing failures by his public defender.
Three and a half years after pleading guilty to a felony charge of conspiring to sell, deliver, manufacture or cultivate a regulated drug, Dylan Cote no longer has that conviction on his criminal record after a ruling by Judge Mary Miles Teachout filed with the Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday.
Cote was 22 and a resident of Orleans when he pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal in Orleans Superior Court on Jan. 4, 2018. The change of plea came on the day of his scheduled jury draw. The sentence agreed upon called for Cote to serve two-to-seven years in jail.
Orleans County sheriff’s deputies said Cote and Trevor Letourneau, age 22 at the time, were in a vehicle deputies stopped on April 14, 2017. After a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, a search of the vehicle yielded 10 bundles of heroin containing 100 bags.
The drugs were said to have come into Vermont from Connecticut, and Orleans State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said at the time of Cote’s plea that it’s important for her office “to aggressively prosecute heroin dealers bringing the drug in from out of state.”
Cote, who was already in jail at the time of the plea deal remained incarcerated for another five months. He was then placed into a furlough residence by the Department of Corrections for six months until being released but restricted by conditions of probation.
As for Cote’s alleged partner in crime, Letourneau saw the charge against him dismissed in July 2018. His public defender, Trudy Miller, successfully filed a motion to suppress the drug evidence. Judge Robert Bent sided with the argument that law enforcement wrongfully deployed the drug dog because the stated reason they stopped the car to begin with was for low-level traffic violations: no mud flaps and failing to use a turn signal. Without the evidence of the drugs, the state dismissed the charges against Letourneau.
Cote was represented by attorneys Jill Jourdan and Dan Harnick from Northeast Kingdom Law. They filed no motion to suppress the evidence, and Cote’s case progressed to conviction.
The dismissal of charges against Letourneau came seven months later, and Cote’s public defender did nothing to revisit Cote’s case.
In Teachout’s decision, she noted the lack of reaction by NEKLaw to the ruling in Letourneau’s case regarding the drug evidence.
“Mr. Harnick read the decision and discussed it with Ms. Jourdan,” Judge Teachout noted. “They decided not to tell Mr. Cote anything about it.”
Judge Teachout further stated it was NEKLaw’s duty to act on the new information even though Cote had already been convicted.
Attorney David Sleigh said after learning that Cote was serving a sentence for a criminal charge that had been dismissed in the case of Cote’s co-defendant, he filed a complaint on Cote’s behalf alleging that the conviction was invalid because Cote’s lawyers were ineffective in their defense of him.
In preparing his argument Sleigh said he reached out to attorney Dan Sedon, whose defense counsel Sleigh said he greatly respects. With 28 years of criminal defense attorney experience, Sedon provided what Judge Teachout noted was an “expert” assessment of the representation that Cote got.
“He states that the NEKLaw attorneys fell below the standard of practice in Vermont,” noted Judge Teachout.
She took Sedon at his word.
“While the court is not obligated to accept an expert opinion, the court finds that Attorney Sedon’s opinions are substantiated and credible, as well as uncontradicted, and accepts them as facts,” wrote Judge Teachout.
In deciding to vacate Cote’s conviction, the judge granted a motion for summary judgment meaning no court hearing would be required.
“In sum, the undisputed material facts show that the performance of Mr. Cote’s attorneys fell below the required standard of practice, and the errors prejudiced Mr. Cote,” noted Judge Teachout. “It is reasonably probable that the outcome would have been different if there had not been ineffective assistance of counsel.”
The case now returns to Orleans Superior Court as if Cote had never changed his plea to guilty. Any conditions of probation tied to the sentence no longer apply and the felony conviction against Cote is gone.
A call placed to State’s Attorney Barrett to determine if she would seek to re-establish the prosecution of the charge or dismiss it was not returned by press time. Barrett also has the option of appealing Judge Teachout’s decision.
Sleigh, who served a public defender for many years, said Judge Teachout’s decision was important in acknowledging the standard of counsel all defendants should receive.
“We’re thrilled with the decision,” he said. “We think the judge saw that this was an intolerable situation to have people treated with such disparity. Everyone has a right to at least minimal competent representation and in this case Mr. Cote didn’t get it.”
A call placed to Northeast Kingdom Law seeking comment was not returned by press time.
