Judge Considering Effort To Block Mass Mailing Of Ballots

Absentee ballot

A federal judge is expected to decide today or Thursday if the Vermont Secretary of State will proceed with a plan to mail ballots for the November election.

The case before Judge Geoffrey Crawford in the U.S. District Court in Rutland is a request by five named plaintiffs - three of whom are from the Northeast Kingdom - to prevent Secretary of State Jim Condos from the mass mailing of ballots to registered voters. They claim the process will introduce flaws and fraud in the vote tallying process that would “dilute” the value of their votes.

