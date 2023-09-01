Judge Considering Whether To Evict Former Fairbanks Inn Guest From Court Case

An environmental court judge now has all the arguments for and against the town of St. Johnsbury’s wish to see a former Fairbanks Inn guest evicted from a court case.
Judge Thomas Walsh will decide on the town’s motion to remove Michael Ruggles from a case between the owner of the Fairbanks Inn and the town over whether the town can prevent the Inn from lodging homeless people through the state of Vermont’s General Housing Assistance program.
Through attorney Claudine Safar, the town contends that while Ruggles was staying at the inn through the GA program when the case began last fall, he no longer resides there and has no standing in the matter.
A year ago, the town’s zoning authority determined Fairbanks was violating zoning rules by operating a temporary overnight shelter by taking guests paid through the Department of Children and Families Emergency GA program.
A month later, the Development Review Board agreed with the zoning decision and decided Fairbanks was in violation by lodging people through the state’s housing program to support homeless people. Malav Inc. (the inn’s ownership entity) then filed an appeal with the environmental court, challenging the determination and maintaining that all people staying at the Fairbanks are hotel guests treated the same.
Through attorney Maryellen Griffin, Ruggles - a guest at the Fairbanks through the housing program at the time - was granted status in the case as an interested party.
Following an environmental court hearing on Nov. 28, the parties met with a mediator but could not settle their differences, and the court case is ongoing.
After learning that Ruggles had found a new place to live, Safar filed a motion to see him dismissed from the case on July 20. Judge Walsh held a hearing on Aug. 7 in which he confirmed that Griffin would file an opposition to the town’s motion. He said Safar could then file a written response to Griffin’s statements.
Both things have happened since the hearing.
Griffin’s opposition, filed with the court on Aug. 16, noted that Ruggles’ current living situation shouldn’t disqualify him from the case because he was a Fairbanks Inn occupant through the GA program when the DRB decided on the violation and throughout the several months that followed when the court case was brought.
She argues that Ruggles was a guest at the Fairbanks through the entirety of the “Transitional Housing Program,” on which the town based its zoning decision. The ending of federal funding forced the state to greatly reduce the use of hotel housing to address homelessness. The state tightened up eligibility requirements earlier this year, but prior to the program change, Ruggles was dependent on its support to reside at the Fairbanks Inn.
“The Transitional Housing Program operated from July 2022 to March 2023,” she wrote in her opposition to the town’s motion. “Mr. Ruggles occupied a room at the Fairbanks during this entire period.”
Safar’s response to that argument, filed with the court on Tuesday, was that it “misses the mark.” She wrote that the town’s zoning decision was not specific to a particular housing program but generally applied to any use of the Fairbanks as a “Temporary Overnight Shelter,” which is still happening. “Although the criteria for eligibility may be stricter, the issue remains the same.”
Griffin also argued that while Ruggles might not currently be a Fairbanks occupant, he lives close enough to the property to be included in the court case. She wrote that he’s in “the immediate neighborhood.”
“Limiting the availability of hotel rooms for people who use public assistance has an impact throughout downtown St. Johnsbury because it sends people into unsheltered homelessness throughout downtown,” Griffin notes.
She included a Caledonian-Record story from July intended to support the argument. The story concerns homeless people seeking shelter and pitching tents where they can’t be. Police in Lyndon and St. Johnsbury said it was a significant problem.
Safar’s response challenges the claim by asserting Ruggles’ current residence is not in the “immediate neighborhood.” She provides an exhibit that shows a map to document how far apart his home on Harrison Avenue in St. Johnsbury is from the Fairbanks Inn. She notes the distance as 1.4 miles.
“It is across town and across the Passumpsic River,” she notes. “If Ruggles’s residence is enough to give him standing, then most of the people living in St. Johnsbury would also have standing.”
Griffin also stated that her client has standing in the case because the town’s zoning position is discriminatory against a protected class of people - those who are homeless or whose means of living is supplemented by state aid.
“Mr. Ruggles has had multiple episodes of homelessness. He continues to receive public assistance, including public assistance which helps pay for his housing,” the court filing notes.
During the environmental court hearing held on Aug. 7, Judge Walsh indicated that once he has the attorneys’ filings on the issue he would consider the arguments and make a decision. As of Tuesday, all of the arguments have been filed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.