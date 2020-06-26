A judge has denied a request by accused human trafficker Harry S. Williams to withdraw his guilty plea and ordered the case be scheduled for sentencing.
Williams, 43, is from of Staten Island, N.Y. and goes by the street name of “Eyez.”
He was accused of picking-up a 15-year-old school girl in Lyndonville and repeatedly paying her to have sex with him and a friend at a local motel.
Caledonia County Superior Court
In July, Williams negotiated a plea agreement with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty to charges of sexual assault, human trafficking, resisting arrest and selling cocaine in exchange for a sentence of 15-30 years — all suspended except for eight years with credit for time served, sex offender conditions of probation and $588 in court surcharges.
But Williams later filed a motion in Caledonia County Superior Court to withdraw his plea saying that he didn’t know his release date could be affected by his conduct in prison, such as fighting or not completing programming.
On Wednesday, Judge Robert Bent denied William’s request.
“Mr. Williams has not shown a fair and just reason for withdrawing his guilty plea, nor established that he did not make his plea knowingly and voluntarily,” wrote Judge Bent in his ruling. “The case is to be set for sentencing.”
The judge also wrote in his ruling that the “ultimate test” under the law is whether the reason behind a defendant’s request to withdraw a plea is “fair and just.”
“A change of mind, without more, is not sufficient to constitute a ‘fair and just’ reason for withdrawing …” wrote the judge.
Prosecutors from the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s office have opposed William’s motion to withdraw his plea.
Williams, along with co-defendant Kenneth “Uncle” Johnson, 58, were held without bail in 2017 in connection with the incident. Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges, but died in prison before his case could be heard.
State police say the two men picked-up the alleged victim after meeting her at a Lyndonville restaurant and took her to a drug-filled hotel room and repeatedly paid her for sex over the following six weeks.
Both of the alleged human trafficking and sale of cocaine incidents occurred while Williams was out on bail pending resolution of a 2016 incident for which he was charged with lewd & lascivious conduct and a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a hand gun in St. Johnsbury.
Williams’ criminal record showed him to have prior convictions for the sale of narcotics in both Pennsylvania and the state of New York, said police.
