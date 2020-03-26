Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A Newark man charged in connection with a stabbing incident in St. Johnsbury’s Four Seasons neighborhood last fall has joined the list of inmates seeking release from jail due to fears of the Coronavirus.
Adam Tyler Gilman, 34, is being held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for lack of $50,000 bail in connection with the alleged September incident when he was accused of forcing his way into an apartment at 241 Summer St. just after 3 a.m., assaulting and threatening another man with “large knives” and preventing two other people from leaving the apartment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.