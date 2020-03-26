A Newark man charged in connection with a stabbing incident in St. Johnsbury’s Four Seasons neighborhood last fall has joined the list of inmates seeking release from jail due to fears of the Coronavirus.

Adam Tyler Gilman, 34, is being held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for lack of $50,000 bail in connection with the alleged September incident when he was accused of forcing his way into an apartment at 241 Summer St. just after 3 a.m., assaulting and threatening another man with “large knives” and preventing two other people from leaving the apartment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments