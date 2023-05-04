Judge Denies Attorney’s Fees Request From Defendants In Dalton Injunction
Dalton resident and town clerk Jeanette Charon spoke Thursday during a public hearing on a petition warrant article to abolish the Dalton Planning Board.

A Coos Superior Court judge this week rejected a request for attorney’s fees from the defendants in the court injunction that sought to nix two petitioned articles on the March town meeting warrant that sought to abolish the Dalton Planning Board and Dalton Conservation Commission.

On Feb. 22, petitioners Adam Finkel, an alternate member of the Dalton Planning Board, and Jon Swan, chairman of the Dalton Conservation Commission, filed a complaint for injunctive relief that asked the court to remove or nullify the two articles, on the argument that they deliberately misled voters about their goals and objectives, omitted the true subject matter of the articles, and, in violation of the New Hampshire law on town meetings, would deny voters the ability to make a rational decision.

