Judge Denies Attorney’s Fees Request From Defendants In Dalton Injunction

A Coos Superior Court judge this week rejected a request for attorney’s fees from the defendants in the court injunction that sought to nix two petitioned articles on the March town meeting warrant that sought to abolish the Dalton Planning Board and Dalton Conservation Commission.
On Feb. 22, petitioners Adam Finkel, an alternate member of the Dalton Planning Board, and Jon Swan, chairman of the Dalton Conservation Commission, filed a complaint for injunctive relief that asked the court to remove or nullify the two articles, on the argument that they deliberately misled voters about their goals and objectives, omitted the true subject matter of the articles, and, in violation of the New Hampshire law on town meetings, would deny voters the ability to make a rational decision.
Finkel and Swan sought preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against Dalton residents James Dannis, Pam Kathan, Robin Pilotte, Vic St. Cyr, a paid consultant for Casella Waste Systems, which seeks to build a commercial landfill in Dalton, and, initially, the town of Dalton.
While the articles simply ask voters to disband both the board and commission, Jeremy Eggleton, attorney for Finkel and Swan, argued that the defendants had stated on social media to a group of like-minded individuals that their intent is to bring back the board and commission and reconstitute them with new members, though the articles omit the reconstitution piece.
In a hearing on March 8, six days before the March 14 town meeting, the judge, from the bench, denied the injunction request and dismissed Swan’s and Finkel’s complaint.
The planning board and conservation would survive town meeting, where Dalton residents voted by a 2-1 margin to reject both articles.
On March 10, the defendants filed their request for attorney’s fees, with their attorney, Richard Lehmann, arguing that his clients have a statutory right to put the petitioned articles before town meeting voters and the injunction was “bad faith litigation” that warrants, per New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions in previous cases, reimbursement of legal fees.
The awarding of such fees also discourages frivolous lawsuits, he argued.
Lehmann cited a social media post by Swan, who, shortly after the hearing and dismissal, stated, “We did not hang any hopes on winning, we just wanted to shine a brighter light on the deception bing [sic] foisted upon Dalton citizens, AGAIN!”
In a motion objecting to the request for attorney’s fees, Eggleton argued, “Mr. Swan’s expressions of disappointment after his legal request was denied are irrelevant to the question of whether he acted in good faith; and, they are not the smoking gun that the individual defendants seem to think they are. Put bluntly, people file lawsuits all the time where they ‘don’t hang any hopes on winning,’ but still believe they have been wronged or are entitled to relief.”
The plaintiffs sought no damages against the defendants and merely sought instead declaratory and injunctive relief from the court, said Eggleton.
“The plaintiffs acted on the basis of RSA 39:2, which set a standard for articulating the ‘subject matter’ of warrant articles (i.e., that they be ‘distinctly stated’),” said Eggleton. “The plaintiffs argued that the warrant articles did not ‘distinctly state’ their purpose, which was to recreate the membership of each board with individuals whose political views were shared by the individual defendants. The warrant articles called for ‘abolition,’ not ‘replacement’ … The plaintiffs believed (and continue to believe) that their complaint served the important public interest of trying to prevent a misleading set of warrant articles from going to the town meeting …”
To strengthen Finkel’s and Swan’s objection, Eggleton cited a recent case from Maine involving a court determination that a proposed ballot article was misleading.
On Tuesday, Judge Peter Bornstein denied the defendants’ request for attorney’s fees, stating that under New Hampshire law each party to a lawsuit ordinarily bears the costs of its own attorney’s fees.
“The individual defendants first contend that an award of attorney’s fees is warranted under the bad faith exception,” wrote Bornstein. “The court finds that the individual defendants have failed to establish the applicability of the bad faith litigation exception in this case.”
Swan’s and Finkel’s claims concerning the interpretation of RSA 39:2 “were colorable, not baseless,” he said.
“Their contentions also had some support in Maine case law, albeit interpreting different statutory language,” said Bornstein. “[Coos Superior] court ruled that the two warrant articles complied with the statute, but that determination is not tantamount to a finding of bad faith on the plaintiffs’ part. Although reasonable people can disagree about ‘what actions do or do not further the public interest’ … in bringing this action, the plaintiffs purported to be acting, at least in part, in the public interest.”
During the March 8 hearing, Lehmann said the court has no judicial role in a political debate and the requested injunction is asking the court to determine what is true and to penalize one side for saying something the other side thinks isn’t true.
“The fact of the matter is there is no penalty for saying things that aren’t true in a context of political debate,” said Lehmann. “There’s no truth squad, there’s no arbiter. The people make up their minds on what they think is true and they vote accordingly.”
In a later op-ed, Finkel said Lehmann made his and Swan’s point about the truthfulness of the articles and said there is no penalty in New Hampshire for saying things that aren’t true in a political debate, and the state, at least at the moment, allows ballot questions to be factually untrue.
