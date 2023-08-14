Judge Denies Bail For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minors

Edward H. Gibson Sr. (Contributed photo)

Concluding that the state has met its burden of proof, a Grafton Superior Court judge has denied a request for bail by a Bath man who has been indicted by a grand jury on three dozen counts of sexual assault, some of which involve family members.

On Thursday, following a contested evidentiary hearing in three cases that was heard on June 6 and 12 and on July 19, Judge Lawrence MacLeod issued the order stating that the May 12 bail order that holds Edward H. Gibson, 55, in preventative detention “shall continue in full force and effect without modification and shall be concurrent with all three dockets.”

