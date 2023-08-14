Judge Denies Bail For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minors

Concluding that the state has met its burden of proof, a Grafton Superior Court judge has denied a request for bail by a Bath man who has been indicted by a grand jury on three dozen counts of sexual assault, some of which involve family members.
On Thursday, following a contested evidentiary hearing in three cases that was heard on June 6 and 12 and on July 19, Judge Lawrence MacLeod issued the order stating that the May 12 bail order that holds Edward H. Gibson, 55, in preventative detention “shall continue in full force and effect without modification and shall be concurrent with all three dockets.”
To date, Gibson is charged with a total of 35 special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, one count of felonious sexual assault, and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.
“The various indictments allege that the defendant assaulted four minor females,” wrote MacLeod. “Seventeen indictments allege pattern offenses. Evidence was presented by the state that the defendant exposed at least one alleged victim to pornography prior to sexually assaulting her. The state alleges that two of the alleged victims were told by the defendant that they would get in trouble if they disclosed.”
In addition, the prosecution’s investigation of Gibson remains ongoing, said the judge.
“During the state’s investigation of these cases, the mother of two alleged victims reported to the police that the defendant had repeatedly sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager,” said MacLeod. “No charges based on these allegations have yet been brought against the defendant.”
The mother sought and obtained a juvenile abuse order from the court to prohibit Gibson from having any contact with her children, and in support of the petition, she submitted a sworn statement asserting that the children are “petrified” of Gibson, said MacLeod.
In her statement, the mother said Gibson “appeared at her place of residence during which he stated that he intended to seek overnight visitation with the children and that he would shoot himself if the allegations of sexual abuse were to become public,” the judge wrote in his order.
“The mother also asserted in her petition that her younger daughter’s ‘mental state is in jeopardy’ because of the defendant’s asserted conduct,” he said.
“The defendant faces the possibility of significant sentences of incarceration if convicted on any or all of the pending indictments,” wrote MacLeod. “The state presented credible evidence that the defendant can be dangerous, is distraught, and has threatened his own life. The court finds and holds that the state has carried its burden of proof that the defendant presents a credible threat to the alleged victims and himself such that his continued detention without bail is warranted.”
Attorney Emily Wynes is representing Gibson.
The case is being prosecuted by assistant Grafton County attorneys Amanda Jacobson and Paul Fitzgerald.
