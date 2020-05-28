A Washington County Criminal Court judge denied bail this week to a Massachusetts man being held pending trial on charges of drug trafficking along with kidnapping in connection with an attempted murder case in Orleans County.
Judge Mary L. Morrissey stated in her ruling Wednesday that the constitutional rights of David Vaz, 28, of Springfield, Mass., will not be violated if he is held without bail.
Vaz pleaded not guilty March 26, 2018 in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division in Newport City to heroin and fentanyl trafficking and heroin possession.
Vaz also pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and unlawful restraint in the first degree, along with other charges of obstructing justice and providing false information in the trafficking case. Others were also charged in the incidents.
Vaz was ordered held without bail pending trial.
Vaz in April asked the court to release him on bail because he is over weight, suffers from sleep apnea, has asthma and is at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus while in Vermont prisons, according to motions filed with the court.
“Mr. Vaz’s request for a bail review is also based on the Orleans County Criminal Court canceling two straight pre-trial and jury draw hearings …,” defense attorney Zachery Weight stated in a motion April 17.
“Moreover, Mr. Vaz invokes his right to a speedy and public trial …”
Weight argues that Vaz’s health is at risk while in prison, in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The Eighth Amendment “protects incarcerated people against unjustifiable risks to their health created by prison conditions,” Weight wrote.
Weight argued that he had no confidence that the Vermont Department of Corrections was prepared to respond to an outbreak or to treat inmates suffering from COVID-19.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett opposed his release.
In a 26-page ruling, Morrissey stated that Vaz is not being punished by being held without bail at Northwestern State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Morrissey stated that the evidence shows that the Vermont Department of Corrections is prepared to handle COVID-19 by mitigating risks of those entering the facility and being held there.
The facility is on lockdown most of each day because of the pandemic and the early spread of infection in that prison.
Morrissey also noted Vaz is not eligible for home detention, therefore release on conditions would be the only alternative.
Given the charges, Morrissey stated, “there are no reasonable alternatives presently available to detention.
“Denying defendant bail during the COVID-19 pandemic is not excessive in light of the regulatory goals - protection of the public, protection of witnesses and ensuring defendant’s appearance at trial.”
She also stated that the Department of Corrections “has not been medically indifferent” to Vaz’s medical needs.
She cited an earlier case in about an elderly man accused of murder who also sought release on bail due to the pandemic and his risk of contracting the virus in prison, but was denied.
Morrissey also addressed Vaz’s complaint about not getting a speedy trial.
She noted that Vaz’s trial had been postponed repeatedly before the pandemic situation emerged in March, due to scheduling problems. And then the Vermont Supreme Court this spring postponed all criminal trials until September.
She consulted with Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson and referred Vaz’s claim of a speedy trial violation back to the Orleans County criminal court.
A hearing on this issue has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
