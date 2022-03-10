Judge Denies Defense Request To Postpone Swartz Murder Trial Due To Prison COVID Outbreak

Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren has denied another request to postpone the first-degree murder trial of Orleans resident Randall Swartz due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) in Springfield.
It’s the second time Judge Warren has denied the request from Swartz’s defense attorney - Robert W. Katims of Burlington.
Swartz was being held at SSCF during the COVID outbreak and related lockdown at the facility.
In February, Attorney Katims filed a motion with the court requesting a postponement of the trial due to COVID concerns but the judge denied that request.
Orleans Superior Court
On Thursday, the COVID lockdown at SSCF ended and Swartz was transferred to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
But Attorney Katims is still concerned about the COVID issue and filed a request this week asking the judge to reconsider her February decision.
“He’s coming from another facility,” said Katims at a hearing on Thursday. “One with a recent outbreak. He’s coming to Northern State and now he’s going to be removed daily starting Monday and I don’t think it’s in conformity with the current Department of Corrections guidelines.”
But Judge Warren denied the request again.
“The court totally understands and appreciates the concerns regarding COVID,” said Judge Warren. “I do think that the COVID measures are being addressed…This case has been pending for four years and is very old and the parties did ask for dates certain. The court scrambled to try to get dates certain not only here - but in Lamoille - and we were able to secure the Lamoille dates…As far as the court’s aware, the facilities do offer testing for inmates so it’s likely Mr. Swartz is tested on some regular basis…We are hopefully looking at the latter side of this COVID issue.”
Swartz, 61, is accused of shooting his wife Thea to death at their home in 2018.
His trial is scheduled to begin next week at the Lamoille County Courthouse.
Jury draw is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and the trial will begin on Wednesday.
Judge Warren, who has previously been infected with COVID herself, decided to move the trial out of Orleans County to a new venue citing COVID-19 related restrictions at the Orleans courthouse in Newport.
State police said they found Swartz at his home on May 15, 2018, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found his wife dead from a gunshot wound. She called 911 and told the police dispatcher that her husband was drunk and threatening her, followed by the sounds of gunfire.
In a separate federal case, Swartz pleaded guilty in 2019 to mail fraud in connection with embezzlement from his former employer, Cabot Creamery.
Swartz admitted to ordering reverse osmosis equipment for sugaring that was too small for Cabot, which he used instead in his own business. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court to four years in prison and three years on probation.
