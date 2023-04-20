Judge Denies Dismissal Of Lewd & Lascivious Conduct Charge

Judge Gregory Rainville has denied a request by a Newport defense attorney to dismiss a charge of lewd & lascivious conduct against her client.
On Monday, Judge Rainville appeared in Orleans Superior Court and said in his entry order that the motion filed by Attorney Trudy Miller, on behalf of defendant Kasey Ainsworth, did not convince him to dismiss the case.
“There is no significant prejudice he has experienced,” wrote Judge Rainville. “This matter has not been set for pretrial or jury draw, no deadlines have expired and the (defendant) has not been incarcerated. Furthermore, the State had a meritorious argument that ‘due diligence’ would have solved the issue early on, although the court notes the courts shut down a few months later for Covid and many cases ‘stalled.’”
Ainsworth has been accused of committing lewd and lascivious conduct in 2015 when the victim was ten years old.
Orleans Superior Court
Attorney Miller argued in her motion that it took over three years for the state to provide her with information and discovery that might be favorable to Ainsworth’s defense.
“The Information and Affidavit provided in the ‘Defense Packet’ described in some detail a disclosure that the putative victim made in an interview with DCF and the police on 5/8/19,” wrote Attorney Miller. “Nowhere in the ‘Defense Packet’ is there any mention of the fact that in the same 5/8/19 interview, the putative victim also disclosed another individual had inappropriately touched her.”
But Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford argued that the state’s attorney’s office did provide opportunities for Attorney Miller to obtain more information regarding the Ainsworth case.
“The State disputes these spurious claims and counters that any prejudice to his case is the result of his counsel’s own neglect,” wrote Byford in her opposition motion.
The case will now be scheduled for pre-trial and jury draw in August, said the judge in his order.
Attorney Miller’s motion to dismiss the charge came after Orleans County Judge Lisa A. Warren dismissed convictions against David Vaz, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, as a sanction against the prosecutor’s office for a “major discovery violation.”
Judge Warren found in her ruling that the state did not provide exculpatory evidence (discovery) to the defense, which may have been favorable to the defendant, as required by law.
Former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett, who is now a judge, was the lead prosecutor on the case against Vaz.
