Judge Denies Dismissal Of Lewd & Lascivious Conduct Charge
Judge Gregory Rainville has denied a request by a Newport defense attorney to dismiss a charge of lewd & lascivious conduct against her client.

On Monday, Judge Rainville appeared in Orleans Superior Court and said in his entry order that the motion filed by Attorney Trudy Miller, on behalf of defendant Kasey Ainsworth, did not convince him to dismiss the case.

