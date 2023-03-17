Judge Denies Early Release For Black Mag’s Sanborn

Craig Sanborn in 2013.

Agreeing with the county attorney, a Coos Superior Court judge has denied an early release for Craig Sanborn, who was convicted by a jury of two counts of manslaughter and negligent homicide in 2013 following the 2010 explosion of his Black Mag gunpowder plant in Colebrook that killed two local men who were his employees.

Sanborn, 73, who is serving two consecutive sentences of 5 to 10 years (10 to 20 total) in the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin, could be released as early as Nov. 24, 2023, which is his minimum sentence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments