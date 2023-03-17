Judge Denies Early Release For Black Mag’s Sanborn

Agreeing with the county attorney, a Coos Superior Court judge has denied an early release for Craig Sanborn, who was convicted by a jury of two counts of manslaughter and negligent homicide in 2013 following the 2010 explosion of his Black Mag gunpowder plant in Colebrook that killed two local men who were his employees.
Sanborn, 73, who is serving two consecutive sentences of 5 to 10 years (10 to 20 total) in the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin, could be released as early as Nov. 24, 2023, which is his minimum sentence.
On Feb. 27, Sanborn filed a motion at Coos Superior Court seeking a reduction of 120 days, or four months, under New Hampshire’s earned time credit statute.
He told the court that he has had no disciplinary issues and that an early release was approved and granted by the prison’s administrator of programs and by New Hampshire Department of Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks.
On March 8, Coos County Attorney John McCormick, who prosecuted the case at trial, filed a 1-page response objecting to Sanborn’s requested four months early release.
“As the earned time credit statute was not in effect at the time of [Sanborn’s] sentencing, the court did not consider it and the possibility of earned time credits were not included as terms of the sentences,” wrote McCormick. “The state acknowledges that [Sanborn’s] conduct while incarcerated has been exemplary, prompting both the commissioner of corrections and the warden to recommend granting [him] these credits.”
Pursuant to the Victims Bill of Rights, McCormick said the state has contacted the surviving family members of Jesse Kennett, 49, of Stratford, and Donald Kendall, 56, of Columbia, both of whom were killed in the May 2010 explosion at the Colebrook Industrial Park, to determine their input on Sanborn’s petition for early release.
“Notwithstanding a recitation of [Sanborn’s] laudable record while incarcerated, they are unanimously opposed to the court granting [Sanborn] these credits, said McCormick.
Accordingly, the state objects, he said.
The next day, on March 9, Judge Peter Bornstein denied Sanborn’s request for early release for the reasons cited in McCormick’s objection.
During the two-week trial in October 2013, prosecutors argued that Sanborn knew that his gunpowder manufacturing plant was unsafe and had explosion and fire hazards, but he did not implement the needed safety measures, despite being told to do so, and did not adequately train his employees or provide them with safety gear.
If Sanborn is released from state prison in November or any time afterward, he still faces a stint in federal prison, following a 2014 conviction for wire fraud in federal court in Maine.
In that case, Sanborn was convicted of defrauding the federal government to obtain $300,000 in community development block grant money, a matching grant that required him to buy equipment and create jobs in the small Maine town of Brownsville.
Instead, prosecutors said Sanborn submitted false and fraudulent invoices for equipment he never received.
The court in Maine sentenced Sanborn to 28 months in federal prison.
The last court filing in the federal case regarding restitution was filed in December 2016.
It was undetermined Friday if Sanborn will serve the 28 months, a shorter length of time, or no time in federal prison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.