Judge Denies Injunction Against Farzana Leyva and Gov. Scott

Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson denied Attorney David Sleigh’s request for an injunction to stop Gov. Phil Scott from swearing in Farzana Leyva as Orleans County State’s Attorney.
But the legal battle is not over yet.
Judge Richardson, in his Entry Order issued on Wednesday, is giving Attorney Sleigh seven more days to provide more information to the court. The defendants - Farzana Leyva and Gov. Scott - will then have seven days to respond and Sleigh will then have sixteen days to file a reply or opposition. The Defendants will then have ten days after that to respond.
Orleans Superior Court
“The Court will, if necessary, schedule a preliminary status conference to discuss and develop a schedule for the next steps — whether that is an amended injunctive motion, the filing of an answer, or a discovery process consistent with the Rules of Civil Procedure,” wrote Judge Richardson in his order.
Sleigh argues that state law prohibits the appointment of a state’s attorney by the governor once the previous state’s attorney’s term has expired.
Gov. Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci, says the Vermont Constitution allows the governor to fill any vacancy in any office.
Attorney Sleigh says he has no problem with Leyva becoming Orleans County State’s Attorney but he is concerned about the governor’s office following state law.
Leyva has served as interim state’s attorney since former state’s attorney Jennifer Barrett was appointed as a Superior Court Judge by Gov. Scott in September. Leyva then ran a write-in campaign during the November election but did not win.
Barrett’s term as state’s attorney expires on Jan. 31, 2023.
Sleigh argues that under Vermont law, a special election should be held before Leyva or any other candidate becomes Orleans County State’s Attorney.
