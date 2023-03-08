Judge Denies Injunctive Relief Sought For Dalton Petitioned Articles
Coos County courthouse, Lancaster. (File photo)

After a hearing on Wednesday, a Coos Superior Court judge denied a motion for emergency injunctive relief that sought to stop the proposed elimination of the Dalton Planning Board and conservation commission, which will be proposed at Tuesday’s town meeting as petitioned warrant articles.

Attorney Jeremy Eggleton, representing plaintiffs Jon Swan, chair of the Dalton Conservation Commission, and Adam Finkel, alternate member of the Dalton Planning Board, argued that his clients would be directly affected because they would be out of their jobs of serving on the boards and the petitioners don’t actually seek to abolish the two bodies, but reconstitute them with new members, though that isn’t stated in the two articles.

