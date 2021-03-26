Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris has denied a request for more pre-trial freedom by a Groton man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in two different states.
Donald Tobin, 53, is facing multiple charges including sexual assault on a minor, sexual assault - no consent and lewd or lascivious conduct with a child in Vermont and felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a minor female under 16 in New Hampshire.
Prosecutors said the assaults occurred between December 2017 and October 2018 in Barnet, Vt. and in Haverhill, N.H.
Tobin has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released by Vermont authorities into the custody of his uncle John Colvin of Groton under a 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and orders that he not have any contact with the alleged victim or other females under 16. Donald Tobin was also ordered to not operate a motor vehicle.
As a court-appointed custodian, John Colvin is required to report any violations of his nephew’s conditions of release.
But Donald Tobin’s defense attorney, Sam Swope of St. Johnsbury, later filed a motion to strike the custodian requirement and the order prohibiting Tobin from operating a motor vehicle.
“Public safety is not compromised if Mr. Tobin were to have freedom from his conditions,” said Attorney Swope in a motion hearing held Friday in Caledonia Superior Court.
But Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford told the court on Friday that Tobin, who works for his uncle in the logging business, has been spending most of his time in a rented house in South Londonderry, Vt., where the family is working.
Byford further argued that South Londonderry was closer to where the alleged victim was living and that Donald Tobin did not inform the court that he was living in southern Vermont most of the time and only returning to Groton on some weekends.
That argument appeared to convince the judge to deny the request.
“I find it’s pretty disingenuous for him to contend that he should not have notified the court that he was spending the lion’s share of his time in a rental where he was a tenant on the lease,” said Judge Harris as he issued his decision. “The court does find this lack of disclosure of the effective new address of the defendant to be very troublesome.”
The New Hampshire charges against Tobin are still pending with a final pre-trial conference scheduled for April 13 in Grafton Superior Court.
Tobin also faces three enhanced-penalty Class A misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and making physical contact for the purposes of sexual gratification in New Hampshire as well as an enhanced Class A misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and gross lewdness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.