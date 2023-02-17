Judge Denies Motion To Reconsider Town Clerk DMV Conviction

A Lancaster Circuit Court judge has denied a motion filed by the Northumberland town clerk who asked the court to reconsider her conviction on a single misdemeanor count of violating New Hampshire’s statute on motor vehicle laws.
On Jan. 5, following a bench trial the prior week, Judge Janet Subers found Melinda Kennett, 58, Northumberland’s town clerk and tax collector for nearly two decades, guilty of knowingly disclosing the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles registration information of one person to another person unauthorized to have it.
The case revolved around a vehicle parked in the loading zone at the North Country Shop and Save in Northumberland on Aug. 1 that had been blocking a delivery vehicle for about an hour.
According to court documents, store manager David Deming called Kennett to find the identity of the car’s owner, and prosecutors said Kennett gave Deming the registration information of Amy Reynolds, the owner of the vehicle.
Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier was dispatched to the call at the Shop and Save regarding the vehicle in the loading zone, and after arriving, Deming told him he had spoken with Kennett, who had run the plate number and found the name of the owner, state court papers.
In his motion asking the court to reconsider, correct the record and vacate the finding of guilty, Leif Becker, Kennett’s attorney, said the defense believes that the investigating officer, New Hampshire State Police Trooper Brandon Girardi, provided false and misleading testimony at trial when he said definitively said that Kennett admitted to providing the name of Reynolds to Deming when he, Girardi, interviewed Kennett.
“The defense does not go so far as to suggest that Trooper Girardi knowingly gave false testimony, but rather that the testimony given was simply false,” said Becker.
At trial, Girardi was asked why body camera footage was not provided to the defense.
After a brief recess, it was determined that the footage was provided, but in two separate parts, one being documents and the other mixed media, Becker wrote in the motion.
In reviewing the body camera footage, it became apparent to the defense that not only were Girardi and Kennett referring to a different set of circumstances distinct and separate from the alleged Aug. 1 incident, but Kennett never made the definitive confession that she provided Reynolds’ name to Girardi, said Becker.
In addition to the false testimony at trial, the court made several errors of fact and law in coming to its verdict, said Becker.
They include Deming testifying that he had spoken with six to eight other people about the subject vehicle and could not definitively say who provided him with the owner’s name, but the state not seeking out those people and the testimony, which for Kennett would represent reasonable doubt, he argued.
In the state’s objection to the motion to reconsider, the prosecutor in the case, NHSP Trooper Stephen Kace, said during the course of the trial the defense tried to disparage Girardi’s testimony and inferred that the state had failed to provide discovery materials, specifically the body camera recordings.
Upon conferring with Kace and Girardi, however, defense counsel learned that the state had provided materials and the recordings in electronic format on Dec. 8, which would have allowed sufficient time to use the discovery items as Becker would see fit to include in cross-examination at trial, wrote Kace.
“The state’s review of the body camera recording does not corroborate the defendant’s allegation of an impropriety on behalf of the state’s witness [Girardi],” said Kace. “Conclusions or opinions formed by defense counsel a day after the trial based upon an untimely review of materials that were in his possession in advance of the trial does not constitute new evidence.”
In her Jan. 20 order rejecting Kennett’s motion to reconsider, Subers wrote that neither party presented body camera footage at trial, and when the defense learned during trial that there was a copy of the recording, they could have asked for a recess to review it, but did not.
“The defendant did not state any points of law misapprehended or overlooked by the court,” wrote Subers. “The trial court resolves conflicts in testimony, evaluates the credibility of witnesses, and determines the weight of the evidence presented.”
Kennett is currently scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.
The Class B misdemeanor count of violating RSA 260:14, IX (a), New Hampshire’s statute for the administration of motor vehicle laws, carries a maximum fine of $1,200 and no time behind bars.
Following the court decision in January, Becker said an appeal of the conviction to the New Hampshire Supreme Court is an option. A voicemail left on Friday seeking comment and if an appeal remains an option was not returned by press time.
As of Friday, also on the schedule for March 2 at the court is a bench trial for Courtney McClain, Northumberland’s deputy town clerk/tax collector, who is charged with two Class B misdemeanor counts of disclosing DMV records.
On July 18, prosecutors said McLain, 31, of Northumberland, who is also being represented by Becker, knowingly disclosed the DMV registration information of “W.D.” to an unauthorized person, that being members of the public, during a Northumberland selectmen’s meeting, and on July 28, she knowingly disclosed the registration information of “G.W.” to an unauthorized person, that being Wayne McClain.
