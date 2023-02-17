Judge Denies Motion To Reconsider Town Clerk DMV Conviction

A Lancaster Circuit Court judge has denied a motion filed by the Northumberland town clerk who asked the court to reconsider her conviction on a single misdemeanor count of violating New Hampshire’s statute on motor vehicle laws.

On Jan. 5, following a bench trial the prior week, Judge Janet Subers found Melinda Kennett, 58, Northumberland’s town clerk and tax collector for nearly two decades, guilty of knowingly disclosing the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles registration information of one person to another person unauthorized to have it.

