Judge Denies Orleans State’s Attorney’s Office Request

Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett is administered the oath of office for the position of superior court judge by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott in the Statehouse on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Barrett served as state's attorney for Orleans County since 2015. (Contributed Photo)
Judge Lisa A. Warren has denied the Emergency Motion filed by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office to reconsider the dismissal of three felony convictions against a Massachusetts man.
The judge dismissed the jury trial convictions against David Vaz, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, as a sanction against the prosecutor’s office for a “major discovery violation.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Michael A. Cricchi then filed a motion asking the court to stay the decision calling Judge Warren’s ruling “overly harsh” and “an abuse of the Court’s discretion.”
On the same day, Vaz’s defense attorney, Joshua G. Stern, filed an opposition motion arguing that the convictions should remain dismissed.
Stern argued that the state needed to show a strong likelihood of success on the merits, “irreparable injury” if the request is not granted and that the request will not substantially harm other parties and will serve the best interests of the public.
“The State has not submitted substantive argument as to any of the above factors,” wrote Judge Warren in her denial. “The court does not find that a stay will serve the best interests of the public, considering the public’s interest in criminal due process. Accordingly, the State’s motion for emergency stay is DENIED.”
Judge Warren found that the state did not provide evidence (discovery) to the defense, which may have been favorable to the defendant, as required by law.
According to court documents, Vaz was one of several people who participated in the kidnapping and assault of Damion Daniels in the town of Lowell in November of 2017.
Former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett was the lead prosecutor on the case against Vaz.
Barrett is now a Vermont Superior Court Judge. Gov. Phil Scott appointed her in August of 2022 - two months after the Vaz trial.
Judge Warren dismissed convictions of aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree unlawful restraint against Vaz this week.
