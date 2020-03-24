Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris has denied a request to have three detainees released from jail due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak behind bars.

“The current situation does not fall within the lack of adequate medical care cases,” wrote the judge in his entry order issued Monday morning. “These defendants at present have no imminent need for medical care. None of them require any medical attention for present symptoms or illness. None of them have any indication that they may develop COVID-19 symptoms in the near future from any exposure to contagious individuals.”

