Judge Denies Release For Accused Shooter

Arther Butler will remain in pre-trial detention after he failed to convince the court this week that he should be released pending trial into the custody of his mother at her Topsham home.
Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris denied Butler’s “Motion To Establish Residence, Curfew and Responsible Adult” following a hearing on Tuesday.
Butler, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
Butler was on pre-trial release in July of 2020 at his parents’ home in Topsham subject to a 24-hour curfew when he broke the curfew and traveled across the border to Milan, N.H. where he committed new crimes, for which he was later convicted and sentenced to serve a six-month prison sentence.
Butler’s curfew conditions at the time required his mother — Christine Butler — to accompany her son whenever he left the property and that she report any violations, which prosecutors say she failed to do when he committed his Granite State crimes.
After he completed his New Hampshire prison sentence and was transferred to a Vermont jail, Butler’s defense attorney, Dan Sedon, of Chelsea, asked the court to release Butler pending trial again — into the custody of Christine Butler.
But the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office opposed the release plan and after interviewing Christine Butler at Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Harris determined that she was not a suitable court-appointed custodian.
Arther Butler now continues to be held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for lack of $10,000 bail, a court-approved residence, and custodian who agrees to report any violations of Butler’s conditions of release.
Butler is also subject to several other conditions of release including court orders issued on Jan. 14 that he not possess or consume alcoholic beverages or regulated drugs without a prescription and not contact, abuse or harass Brandon Delude and Brooke Hornbeck-Fielder.
Officials say Delude is paralyzed as a result of the shooting.
Butler has also been ordered by the court to not contact, abuse or harass his co-defendant, John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 18, of Newbury, who was charged with felony accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Butler elude police.
Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
After breaking his curfew in July of 2020, Butler was charged by New Hampshire authorities with two counts of resisting arrest, escape, drug possession and underage alcohol possession. He was convicted of escape and two counts of resisting arrest and sentenced to serve six months in the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.
