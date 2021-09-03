Friday was the last day on the bench in St. Johnsbury for Judge Michael J. Harris.
And one of his final decisions was to deny the release of an Essex County man accused of trying to gouge a woman’s eye out.
Judge Harris will rotate out of St. Johnsbury next week where he has presided over the Caledonia and Essex County courts since May of 2020. Judge Harris is moving to Lamoille Superior Court and will be replaced in St. Johnsbury by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Essex Superior Court
On Friday afternoon, Judge Harris denied a request by Canaan resident Scott Barr to be released pending trial into the custody of his father in Kentucky.
Barr, 30, has already pleaded not guilty to charges of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and felony maiming for allegedly beating a 30-year-old woman with a box fan and attempting to gouge her eyes out on Aug. 11.
According to court documents, the alleged maiming incident occurred when Barr dug his finger inside the woman’s left eye socket, put his finger behind her eyeball and tried to pull it out resulting in severe injures.
When he was arraigned on the charges last month, Barr was ordered held without bail at the request of Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
Barr’s defense attorney, Laura Wilson of Lyndonville, then filed a motion to have the court strike the hold-without-bail order and release her client on conditions so he could move to Kentucky pending trial under “whatever curfew the court imposes,” according to the motion.
But Prosecutor Illuzzi opposed the request and successfully argued that Barr has already violated court-ordered conditions multiple times by repeatedly contacting the alleged victim from jail.
“After the conditions were orally read to him - orally explained to him - the defendant acknowledged that he understood them,” said Illuzzi. “He then proceeded to make 75 phone calls and then wrote a series of letters - the sum total of which was to, in part, attempt to ask (the alleged victim) to change her story…We have a defendant who now says that he wants to be released after having already demonstrated to the court that conditions of release don’t mean anything.”
Judge Harris not only agreed with the state but also read aloud several messages and letters sent by Barr to the alleged victim which supported Illuzzi’s argument.
“I have no confidence that he will not try to contact the victim, that he will not try to manipulate her,” said Judge Harris as he denied Wilson’s motion and ordered Barr to continue to be held without bail..
“The court finds very clear evidence of an ongoing, blatant, continuous, almost-violation of the conditions of release in a knowing manner. But not only violating those, trying to do those in a way to interfere with the prosecution of this case.”
During her testimony on Friday, the alleged victim told the court that Barr had been physically abusing her for years.
Barr continues to be held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Details Of Alleged Assault
Vermont State Police say that when they arrived at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H. to interview the alleged victim in August, they found her suffering from horrific injuries.
“(Her) eyes had deep lacerations under her eyeballs that continued to bleed throughout the interview,” wrote VSP Tpr. Anthony Rice in his report. “(Her) eyes and cheekbones were the size of softballs…While (she) was being cared for by the nurses, she was continually wincing in pain due to the nurses cleaning the blood off and finding more lacerations behind her ear, inside her ear, on her face and under her eyeballs.”
According to court documents, state police were called to 355 Route 253 in Canaan at 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, after receiving a report that Barr had assaulted the alleged victim so severely she could no longer see.
Family members told investigators that after the assault the alleged victim’s eyes were swollen shut and “gushing blood,” according to the report.
State police arrested Barr at the residence just after 3 a.m.
The alleged victim told police the assault began as she and Barr were arguing and that he started by strangling her from behind with one arm and covering her mouth so she couldn’t breath until she almost lost consciousness.
According to the report, Barr then pinned the alleged victim on the floor so she couldn’t move and repeatedly head-butted her face and then repeatedly struck her in the face with a box fan.
Then came the alleged maiming incident with Barr digging his finger inside her left eye socket.
“He put his finger behind my eyeball and he pulled and tried to do the other one but couldn’t,” said the alleged victim, according to police.
The alleged victim also told investigators that it was not the first time she had been beaten and threatened by Barr.
“He said he would choke her to death, bury her, beat her to death,” wrote Tpr. Rice.
