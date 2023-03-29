One alleged Peacham kidnapper has been released from jail.
But the other remains behind bars after Judge Justin P. Jiron declined to approve a release plan on Wednesday.
Nichole J. Cloutier, 36, and Mack Varnum, 45 - both from Peacham - are accused of kidnapping Colleen Rodriguez, 33, in February.
Cloutier posted bail on Tuesday and was released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian who is required to report any violations of conditions of release. A court-appointed custodian is also known in the court system as a “Condition # 4” person.
Caledonia Superior Court
The state and defense then devised a similar plan for Varnum, who was being held without bail.
The plan was to have two court-appointed custodians move in with Varnum at his Peacham residence at 21 Varnum Road after posting $50,000 bail.
Shauna Larocque, 36, and Sonja Riendeau, 33, testified in open court on Wednesday about their willingness to move in with Varnum and report any violations to authorities.
But after the testimony, Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul said he was not convinced that they would be the right fit as #4 custodians.
“I don’t think either of them rises to the level of the Number 4 person that the state would be comfortable with,” said Paul. “I don’t necessarily dispute their willingness to try to act in that capacity, but I believe that there are inherent conflicts of interest which would tip the scales if push came to shove.”
Judge Jiron was also unconvinced that Larocque and Riendeau would be effective court-appointed custodians.
“The court agrees with the state that Miss Larocque and Miss Riendeau are not satisfactory responsible adults for this purpose,” said the judge. “The court is not convinced that they are in a position to adequately supervise Mr. Varnum…Not casting any aspersions on Miss Riendeau’s or Miss Larocque’s character, by any means, but, again, these are people who the court is concerned are just not in position to be able to make the decisions necessary to be a responsible adult.”
But the judge also said he would be open to hearing from another proposed court-appointed custodian for Varnum.
“It’s critical that whoever is proposed as a responsible adult will be someone that the court can have a great deal of faith in their abilities,” said the judge.
Cloutier was being held without bail after pleading not guilty to felony charges of kidnapping, 1st-degree unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault. But the state and defense agreed to a new set of release conditions including $50,000 bail.
And Cloutier was able to post just ten percent of that - $5,000 - in order to be released.
Cloutier is now under a 24-hour curfew at the residence of court-appointed custodian Gary Barnes at 463 Barnes Road in Bakersfield, Vt.
Varnum has been charged with felony 1st-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, 1st-degree unlawful restraint, and 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault. Varnum would have to post the full $50,000 bail to be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.
The alleged victim, Rodriguez, told police she was picked up on the side of the road near Varnum’s residence in Peacham. She said she was bound and restrained by the couple, who allegedly drove around for hours and threatened to kill her. She told police that Varnum and Cloutier left her alone, allowing her the opportunity to escape in their truck. Rodriguez told police she drove to St. Johnsbury, where she was discovered by police.
Police said in their report that Varnum told Rodriguez that he was going to pour gas on her and burn her on the side of the road.
Both Varnum and Cloutier face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
