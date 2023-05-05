Judge Denies Release Of N.H. Man Facing DUI #6

A New Hampshire man facing his sixth drunken driving charge was denied release from jail this week by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Lyford Parker, 56, pleaded not guilty in February to felony charges of eluding police and drunken driving and misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license for DUI.
Lyndonville defense attorney Laura Wilson presented a plan to the court on Thursday to have Parker released from jail so he could get alcohol treatment at Valley Vista addiction treatment center in Bradford.
After his treatment, Parker would then move back in with his mother in Columbia, N.H.
Essex Superior Court
“Mr. Parker is willing to do Valley Vista,” said Attorney Wilson. “He engaged in a phone intake. He did the work involved to get Vermont Medicaid so that it will be covered by insurance…Obviously, I think that there is a clear indication that Mr. Parker has an alcohol problem. He needs to address it. He wants to address it. And I think there’s every reason at this point to give him that opportunity.”
But Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi argued against the release of Parker.
“He has no ties to the state of Vermont,” argued State’s Attorney Illuzzi during the hearing. “He’s charged with DUI #6, eluding police and gross negligent operation…He is a danger to the public based on his record as well as this particular case.”
Judge Jiron then said he had several concerns, including the ability of Parker’s mother to monitor Parker while released.
“She doesn’t have really a sufficient ability to monitor Mr. Parker consistently,” said Judge Jiron. “She can’t tell when Mr. Parker’s coming to the residence because he does have a separate entrance…Mr. Parker creates a pretty substantial risk of flight…I’m just not convinced that she would be able to supervise him.”
The judge was also concerned about Parker leaving the video room at Northeast Correctional Complex in the middle of the hearing.
“I’m also concerned that Mr. Parker at some point left the hearing - or at least he’s not on the camera anymore,” said Judge Jiron. “And that raises my concern about his commitment to engaging in treatment at all…”
Parker is being held on $5,000 bail after he allegedly fled police at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour in Vermont.
“There were several of them (police) chasing him for many miles with their lights and sirens,” said the judge at Parker’s arraignment in February.
New Hampshire Police said they attempted to stop the car Parker was driving in Colebrook, N.H., on the evening of Feb. 15 because the car was operating without most of its required lights.
Police said the car did not stop and then crossed over the Vermont border into Lemington, and then headed south on Route 102.
The New Hampshire police then contacted the Vermont State Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
But police said Parker still refused to stop despite multiple police units pursuing him. Parker was again spotted on Route 2 in Lunenburg by Essex County Deputy Sheriff Eric Engel.
Parker then turned onto a class 4 road where he was apprehended by Deputy Engel.
Parker faces a possible sentence of up to 19 years in prison and $16,000 in fines.
