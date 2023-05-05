Judge Denies Release Of N.H. Man Facing DUI #6
Lyford Parker

A New Hampshire man facing his sixth drunken driving charge was denied release from jail this week by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

Lyford Parker, 56, pleaded not guilty in February to felony charges of eluding police and drunken driving and misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license for DUI.

