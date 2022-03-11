Judge Dimisses Right-To-Know Lawsuits Against Town

A Coos Superior Court judge has dismissed two lawsuits filed by two residents against the town of Dalton, ruling that the Select Board did not violate the provisions in RSA 91-a, New Hampshire’s right to know law.
On Feb. 23, following a hearing in January, Judge Peter Bornstein issued a finding in favor of the town.
Bringing the lawsuits were residents Pam Kathan, who sought landfill-related documents, and Eric Pilotte, who sought correspondence between different town boards.
Both represented themselves at court and sought a bench trial before a judge.
Both were seeking to have the town satisfy their requests within five business days.
Because of the large scope of documents requested, selectmen responded to say that satisfying the requests would take longer than five days.
RSA 91-a requires that municipalities respond to right-to-know requests within five days, but not necessarily produce the documents within that time period if fulfilling the request will take longer.
On Oct. 4, Kathan wrote the Select Board to say she is requesting public access, within the five business days, of all records of any form from Jan. 1, 2020 to Oct. 1. 2021 to include “invoices for hauling service from Dalton to Mt. Carberry [a municipally-owned landfill near Berlin] provided by Beattie Enterprises, invoices and trip tickets from Mt. Carberry, contract for service with Beattie and Mt. Carberry” as well as “invoices for hauling from Dalton to NCES [North Country Environmental Services, Casella Waste Systems’ subsidiary that operates a landfill in Bethlehem] provided by Casella, invoices, trip tickets, and contract for services of NCES/Casella, copies of all bids from all haulers and facilities.”
(In February 2020, the Dalton Select Board voted to move Dalton’s trash collection from NCES to Mt. Carberry for an estimated savings at that time of about $1,000 annually, according to town figures).
Select Board members responded to Kathan say that because of the volume of documents recently requested under multiple right-to-know requests, their response will require more time than initially anticipated and will take around 30 to 60 days.
On Nov. 11, Kathan sued the town and asked the court to have the town provide the requested information immediately and to reimburse her for the $280 court filing fee, according to her complaint filed at Coos Superior Court.
Responding to her lawsuit was town legal counsel Laura Spector-Morgan, who said there was no error in informing Kathan the request would take 30 to 60 days or with the board taking that time to produce the documents.
The town, she said, is managed by a three-member board, each member of whom has a full-time job while largely performing town administrative work themselves.
Producing documents from a 22-month time span takes time and the town has been working diligently to satisfy Kathan’s request, said Spector-Morgan.
She asked the court to dismiss Kathan’s lawsuit and said, “In fact, the court should award the town its costs and attorneys’ fees incurred in defending this lawsuit, which is in bad faith, frivolous, unjust, vexatious, wanton, and oppressive.”
On Jan. 24, the court conducted a final hearing during which Kathan represented herself and Select Board members appeared with town legal counsel.
“The plaintiff acknowledged that the town notified her when the requested documents were available and that she picked them up on Dec. 23, 2021,” Judge Peter Bornstein wrote his order dismissing Kathan’s case.
In the order, he said the court finds that the town has complied with the relevant provisions of 91-a and Kathan’s lawsuit was not necessary in order to enforce compliance with the provisions of the 91-a or to address a purposeful violation of RSA 91-a:8, I.
He denied Kathan’s request for costs and denied the town’s request for an award of attorney’s fees, saying that the court finds that the lawsuit was not brought in bad faith.
On Aug. 23, Pilotte filed a right-to-know request seeking within five business days and in any form all “correspondence from the Dalton Select Board and any of its members of representatives with (1) any other Dalton Select Board members, (2) Dalton Conservation Commission members, (3) any Dalton Planning Board members for the period from 12/1/2020 to 8/23/2021.”
Select Board members responded to Pilotte four days later and said it would take 30 days to produce the documents. They later responded to say that because of the volume of other documents requested, satisfying his request would take another 60 to 90 days.
On Nov. 8, Pilotte sued the town, arguing that it has taken 65 days and that should have been an ample amount of time.
During the final court hearing on Jan. 24, Pilotte represented himself and testified that he had not yet received the requested records.
At the hearing, Spector-Morgan said the requested records are voluminous, consisting of hundreds of pages, and perhaps 1,000 pages or more, and that despite the board’s efforts to review the documents and make any necessary redactions, it would require an additional two weeks to provide the documents.
In his court order, Bornstein said the court finds that the town has not violated the relevant provisions of RSA chapter 91-a and Pilotte’s lawsuit is not necessary in order to enforce compliance with the provisions of the relevant 91- chapter or to address a purposeful violation of the chapter.
He denied the awarding of costs to Pilotte and denied the town’s request for the awarding of attorney’s fees.
As of Friday, it had not been calculated how much Kathan’s and Pilotte’s lawsuits cost the town of Dalton.
