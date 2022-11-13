St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh has convinced the court to dismiss 13 criminal charges filed against one of his clients.
Alain J. Fradette, 62, of Hardwick, was facing five counts of violating conditions of release and eight counts of driving with a suspended license.
Caledonia Superior Court
Attorney Sleigh filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Fradette “in the interests of justice” and for violations of his client’s speedy trial rights. Sleigh had 21 misdemeanor and felony cases dismissed in Orleans County Court last year based on speedy trial issues.
But Judge Justin P. Jiron did not address the speedy trial argument in his ruling and instead dismissed Fradette’s charges because the state stopped responding to Attorney Sleigh’s repeated motions to dismiss.
“Considering the relevant factors and the State’s lack of opposition to Defendant’s motions, the Court concludes that the dismissal of Defendant’s charges is appropriate under the circumstances,” wrote Judge Jiron in his ruling. “Although the Court previously denied the Defendant’s motions, in those instances the State had presented at least a minimal basis for objection – concern of public perception of such dismissals – and appeared to desire continued prosecution of the cases. At this time the State has declined to respond to several renewed motions by the Defense…”
Sleigh recently filed six motions to dismiss. One in May, two in June, one in July and two in October.
The judge said in his ruling that when prosecutors did respond to Sleigh’s earlier motions they argued that nothing had changed since the court denied the defendant’s previous motions and that “dismissing defendant’s cases would send the message that the suspension of jury trials equals the suspension of law and order because individuals would not be held to account for their behavior,” according to the report.
Judge Jiron dismissed the charges against Fradette on Oct. 28.
