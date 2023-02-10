Judge Doubles Bail For Connecticut Man Accused In Deadly Hit-And-Run

A judge doubled the bail amount for a Hartford, Conn. man accused of driving a car into three pedestrians last March in Hartford, causing the death of a St. Johnsbury woman.
Karanja Thomas, 45, was jailed after being arrested on Wednesday for crimes associated with the tragedy that occurred on March 31, 2022, in which he is accused of driving a Volkswagen Touareg into three women crossing a street in Hartford. One of them, Jillian Hegarty, a Trinity College student from St. Johnsbury, died from injuries suffered by being struck. Thomas was lodged in jail ahead of his arraignment and held on $300,000.
On Thursday, Thomas appeared in Hartford Superior Court for arraignment, and the bail amount jumped to $700,000 per the order of Judge Stephanie Damiani.
FOX61’s Samaia Hernandez reported that Thomas’s public defender Sean Crowshaw argued for leniency in bail by saying there was no indication that Thomas had been driving recklessly.
The judge’s response was that a serious bail consideration was not about how Thomas may have been driving before the women were struck, but what he allegedly did after.
“It may have been an accident, but it stopped being an accident when the defendant left the scene of the accident, leaving three people that were injured and stopping to check the car rather than stopping to check if these individuals were ok,” said Damiani, according to the report by Hernandez.
Thomas faces charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, assault in the 3rd degree, reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, evading responsibility resulting in death, evading responsibility resulting in injury and operation of a motor vehicle under a suspended license. There are a total of eight criminal counts.
It took about ten months for authorities to arrest Thomas. The investigation that led to his arrest made much use of technology from analysis of surveillance and traffic cameras to swabbing for DNA.
The first pieces of evidence that eventually pointed to Thomas were quickly found. One was a vanity license plate noting “VW” found near the area where the women were struck and the other was a vehicle grill, found in close proximity. Police determined the car part applied to a Volkswagen Touareg, model years 2004 to 2007.
Footage from cameras affixed to locations near the scene of the crash showed a Volkswagen Touareg with front-end damage shortly after the time of the incident. The footage also shows a male getting out of the car and assessing the damage before getting back inside and driving away. A license plate number was also visible in the camera footage. The registration showed ownership by Nikkia Colman, 37, of Hartford, Conn.
Investigators determined that the car was traveling faster than the posted 30 mph when the pedestrians were struck.
Police found the Volkswagen parked in a driveway in New Haven. Conn. about 40 miles from where the car struck the pedestrians. It was towed to the Hartford PD processing area. A search warrant was obtained for a search and the interior was swabbed for evidence of DNA.
A check for previous stops by police of the car showed a stop in March 2021 in which Thomas was driving. His record indicated he had been under license suspension since September 2012.
Based on the police investigation, a judge endorsed an arrest warrant for Thomas, which was used on Wednesday by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crimes Unit and Auto Theft Task Force to take Thomas into custody.
