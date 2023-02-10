Judge Doubles Bail For Connecticut Man Accused In Deadly Hit-And-Run
Buy Now

Karanja Thomas

A judge doubled the bail amount for a Hartford, Conn. man accused of driving a car into three pedestrians last March in Hartford, causing the death of a St. Johnsbury woman.

Karanja Thomas, 45, was jailed after being arrested on Wednesday for crimes associated with the tragedy that occurred on March 31, 2022, in which he is accused of driving a Volkswagen Touareg into three women crossing a street in Hartford. One of them, Jillian Hegarty, a Trinity College student from St. Johnsbury, died from injuries suffered by being struck. Thomas was lodged in jail ahead of his arraignment and held on $300,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments