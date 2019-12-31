Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Frederick Keenan, of Danville, walks from the defense table in the courtoom at Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of animal cruelty. He is accused of shooting a neighbor's dog. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Jessica Buxton, of Danville, sits in the witness stand in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the arraignment of Frederick Keenan, Buxton's neighbor, who is accused of shooting Buxton's dog. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Frederick Keenan, of Danville, walks from the defense table in the courtoom at Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of animal cruelty. He is accused of shooting a neighbor's dog. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Jessica Buxton, of Danville, sits in the witness stand in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the arraignment of Frederick Keenan, Buxton's neighbor, who is accused of shooting Buxton's dog. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Berkeley is shown on a social media post referencing "Justice for Berkeley." The dog died on on Nov. 3, 2019 after being shot.
Jessica Buxton with her dog, Berkeley. The dog was shot and later died from the wounds. Her neighbor, Frederick Keenan, 72, of Danville, is accused of shooting the dog. (Courtesy Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A felony charge against a Danville man accused of shooting a neighbor’s dog was dropped to a misdemeanor at his arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Frederick Keenan, 72, was originally charged with aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly shooting a black lab named Berkeley on Nov. 3. The dog died later in the day from the wounds. The felony level charge carried with it a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. If convicted of a felony, Keenan also would have faced a lifetime prohibition on owning firearms.
