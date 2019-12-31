ST. JOHNSBURY — A felony charge against a Danville man accused of shooting a neighbor’s dog was dropped to a misdemeanor at his arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.

Frederick Keenan, 72, was originally charged with aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly shooting a black lab named Berkeley on Nov. 3. The dog died later in the day from the wounds. The felony level charge carried with it a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. If convicted of a felony, Keenan also would have faced a lifetime prohibition on owning firearms.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.