Failures to appear in court don’t seem to mean much to Superior Court Judge Michael S. Kupersmith.
That’s what the judge said during a discussion with Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul in open court on Monday about whether bail should be set on a homeless man charged with a hate crime last week.
The defendant, Ralph Noel Morale Jr., 59, was arraigned on multiple charges Friday afternoon including an allegation that he had yelled racial slurs at a Black motel employee in Lyndon.
Morale was in court on Friday after being picked up by state police on an arrest warrant that had been issued because he had previously failed to appear in court as directed.
Caledonia Superior Court
Paul then asked Judge Timothy B. Tomasi to set conditions of release and $200 cash bail.
“Mr. Morale is well known to us in terms of his criminal history,” said Paul. “The state feels he just won’t appear - he just disregards court orders and needs to be made aware that he should appear in court.”
But Judge Tomasi declined the request and released Morale on conditions after Morale signed for a $200 unsecured appearance bond.
Within hours, Morale was back in trouble with the police and has now been charged with a new set of crimes.
On Monday, Morale appeared in court by phone from jail as Paul asked Judge Kupersmith to set cash bail.
However, Judge Kupersmith said the pending charges against Morale - including disorderly conduct and unlawful trespassing - were not significant enough to order cash bail.
“So, this is all nuisance stuff,” said the Judge.
That’s when the discussion turned into more of a debate.
“I look at it differently,” responded Paul. “Mr. Morale gets intoxicated and gets very violent…Mr. Morale has four failures to appear, ten violations of orders, seven felonies, 29 misdemeanors, four assaultive crimes. I could get Miss Windrow on from probation and parole here to tell you…”
But the judge pushed back hard before Paul could finish his sentence.
“What would be the basis for imposing bail?” asked the judge.
“The legal basis for bail, your honor, is he doesn’t have a place to live and he’s failed to appear and is facing significant…” said Paul, before the judge interrupted him again.
“Failures to appear don’t tell me much because every time someone’s late for court it comes down as a failure to appear,” said Judge Kupersmith. “So that by itself doesn’t tell me much. You’re gonna have to tell me what the circumstances were for each of those failures to appear. And if we impose bail on everyone who doesn’t have a place to live, that would be a very expensive way to take care of our homeless situation.”
“I’m not asking you to impose bail on everybody who fails to appear, your honor,” responded Paul. “The state is very concerned that Mr. Morale will not appear at court given he has a lengthy history here, your honor. He is facing jail time.”
And then the judge explained his point of view in a more direct way.
“Four failures to appear don’t mean much to me,” said Judge Kupersmith. “If you told me he absconded and was gone for three years last week, that would be fine. If you told me he was late for court and forgot to show up, that doesn’t mean much.”
But despite the push-back by the judge, Paul eventually got what he requested.
Judge Kupersmith set conditions of release and $200 cash bail on Morale who is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) in St. Johnsbury.
Morale has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
After being released by Judge Tomasi on Friday afternoon, Morale was accused at about 8 p.m. Friday evening of stealing a motorized shopping cart from the White Market grocery store in Lyndon.
“The male then fell off the cart and sustained a minor injury to his head,” wrote VSP Tpr. Evan Johnson in a press release issued over the weekend. “Troopers identified the male as Morale who was transported to NVRH for medical evaluation. While at the hospital, Morale exhibited disorderly behavior. Morale was also in violation of his conditions of release for curfew. He was subsequently transported to NERCF for detox and cited for the violations stated above.”
On Saturday afternoon, state police were called to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for a report that Morale had been picked-up by Rural Community Transport (RCT) but was refusing to get out of the vehicle and had allegedly threatened another passenger with physical violence.
“Morale said to her ‘I am going to f****** slap you b****,’” wrote Tpr. Jonathan Duncan in his report.
Morale later told police he had been consuming alcohol which is a violation of his court-ordered conditions of release.
