Judge Fast Tracks Public Records Case

FOIA Freedom of Information Act on the desk.

BURLINGTON — A Vermont Superior Court judge agreed Friday to conduct a trial in late January on whether municipal clerks must keep offices open to the public in need of access to government records during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine Vermont municipalities — ranging from tiny Whiting in Addison County to bustling South Burlington in Chittenden County — are named in a lawsuit that maintains that they are among a large number of communities that have made it impossible or hard to get access to important land records required for real estate sales.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments