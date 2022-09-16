Judge Finally Jails John Schumann
John W. Schumann

John W. Schumann kept getting charged with stealing things in July and kept getting released by Judge Justin P. Jiron over the objections of the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office.

But after more burglary and drug charges were filed against him in August, Schumann is now being held in jail.

