Judge Finally Jails John Schumann

John W. Schumann kept getting charged with stealing things in July and kept getting released by Judge Justin P. Jiron over the objections of the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office.
But after more burglary and drug charges were filed against him in August, Schumann is now being held in jail.
Schumann, 40, was charged in July with burglarizing the ‘Salt Bistro’ restaurant on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on conditions by Judge Jiron.
Just days later, Schumann was charged with stealing a Bluetooth Speaker from the Verizon Store on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. He again pleaded not guilty to the charges and was again released on conditions by Judge Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
Schumann has now been charged with burglarizing a storage unit at a Railroad Street apartment house and showing up for a meeting with his probation officer with a container of crack cocaine.
“I asked Schumann what was in the container and he replied ‘It’s Crack,’” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson in his report, after arresting Schumann at the probation office on Sept. 2. “I asked Schumann for permission to open the container and he granted it. Inside the container I observed two hard powder clump substances which appeared to be what are commonly referred to as ‘Crack Rocks.’”
Police said the substance later tested positive for cocaine.
Ofc. Johnson was at the probation office to arrest Schumann in connection with the alleged burglary of a storage unit belonging to Terri O’Connor, 57, at 605 Railroad Street on the night of Aug. 23-24.
“O’Connor showed me a ring camera video of a male I immediately recognized as John W. Schumann, 40, through several recent law enforcement involvements,” wrote Ofc. Steven N. Hartwell Jr. in his report. “The video clearly shows Schumann go into the storage area and come out carrying items…She believed Schumann came in through an unsecured porch window on the North side of the building.”
Schumann appeared in court on Sept. 7 to answer allegations of violating probation (VOP) based on the new criminal charges.
Schumann denied the VOPs but this time he was not immediately released.
Judge Jiron issued a condition that Schumann only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian. As of Friday, Schumann remained in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to his probation officer, Schumann has multiple open charges and probation violations now pending against him.
