NEWPORT CITY — A judge on Thursday ordered Newport businessman Andre Desautels to pay a fine of $850 for violating Vermont’s emergency mask mandate.
Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout had already found Desautels in violation of the state’s rules under Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency orders issued March 2020 and renewed throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders were lifted on June 14 and the state of emergency expired on June 15.
In a remote civil court hearing Thursday afternoon, Teachout said her decision provides guidance for other businesses that the rules under the emergency management statutes in Vermont have the weight of the law.
Teachout said Desautels owed $50 a day for 17 days that Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Desautels intentionally violated state emergency rules.
She said Desautels’ request for a fine of $1 a day or $17 was not sufficient.
Desautels lost his UPS franchise and his Main Street location lease after a very public battle with the attorney general over his refusal to wear a mask in the shop. He has since moved his print shop to East Main Street.
Desautels’ attorney Robert Kaplan said Thursday that Desautels did not violate the law in bad faith, but exercised civil disobedience in refusing to obey a law and rules he believes are unconstitutional.
Teachout issued a permanent injunction on March 12 ordering Desautels to obey rules from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development issued under the Vermont Emergency Management Statutes.
She upheld that ruling on Monday, setting the stage for Thursday’s hearing on penalties.
On Thursday Vermont Deputy Solicitor General Rachel Smith, arguing the state’s position in court, said Desautels “willfully refused” to comply with the state’s mandates affecting businesses during the pandemic, saying he acted in bad faith.
Desautels and his employee “knew full well that they were breaking the law,” she said.
Desautels “exposed the public to serious risk of harm,” Smith said.
“We’ll likely never know how many people contracted COVID-19 due to the defendants’ noncompliance,” she said.
Both sides had stipulated to the judge that the state did not provide evidence that anyone contracted COVID-19 by visiting the print shop over the past year.
The judge affirmed that the state has authority to issue rules under an emergency management order from the governor, Smith said, warranting a stiffer penalty for violators.
But Smith said that the emergency is over and the state is now ready to move on so the penalty should be less.
Kaplan said this is one of the most important cases he has taken on as an attorney.
He said it was always about Desautels’ constitutional rights. Desautels was exercising civil disobedience, Kaplan said, comparing Desautels’ fight with that of Rosa Parks, a black woman who disobeyed rules segregating races on buses.
Kaplan called the state’s argument that there was a risk of real harm a “fantasy” and reiterated the argument that heart disease and cancer have killed more Vermonters than COVID-19.
He argued again that the case should have been heard at a more deliberative pace, with a trial next year, giving his client time to find the best experts, rather than in March when the emergency rules were still in place.
The judge asked if the emergency statutes should be considered only in hindsight.
Kaplan said when the emergency orders were enacted, there was a lot of fear and not a lot of information. He suggested that evidence is growing that public officials weren’t straight with Americans about how to react to the pandemic.
He said there’s no evidence to suggest that Desautels is an irresponsible person. Kaplan said Desautels made a personal decision to refuse to comply with the mask mandate because he didn’t believe the statute and the rules were constitutional.
And Kaplan said Desautels warned potential customers with a sign on the door of his business that they were not wearing masks inside.
Kaplan said that once the judge found that Desautels violated the emergency management statutes, she was required to impose a penalty. So he asked for a nominal fine only of $1 a day.
Kaplan and the judge agreed that her decision and whatever penalty she imposed were of importance statewide.
She said business people across Vermont are likely “very, very curious” to see if the rules under the emergency management statutes have the force of law.
Smith said that anyone who disagrees with a law or rules has other remedies. She said they can complain to the governor, the attorney general or their representatives or express their disagreements at the ballot box.
