Judge Frees Grateful Defendant Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer
Tristan Garcia appears from a video room at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility during a Caledonia Superior Court hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

ST. JOHNSBURY — A defendant appearing for a court hearing by video from jail on Wednesday was grateful to be freed from jail a day before Thanksgiving.

Tristan Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury, had been in jail since his arrest last week on charges that include assault on a police officer. On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Justin Jiron ruled Garcia could be released because a camera condition had been met.

