Judge Frees Grateful Defendant Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer

ST. JOHNSBURY — A defendant appearing for a court hearing by video from jail on Wednesday was grateful to be freed from jail a day before Thanksgiving.
Tristan Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury, had been in jail since his arrest last week on charges that include assault on a police officer. On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Justin Jiron ruled Garcia could be released because a camera condition had been met.
When Garcia was arraigned last Friday, Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns argued to have Garcia held in jail without bail citing 12 charges of assault on law enforcement officers and 16 violations of conditions of release.
“He is violating those repeatedly and at this point there is a serious public safety concern that Mr. Garcia continues to consume alcohol, continues to do so contrary to conditions of release and engages in violent behavior,” said Burns during the hearing.
The judge rejected the request favoring a plan that instead called for Garcia to be released into the custody of a responsible adult and restricted by a curfew. An adult did come forward during the hearing, Antonio Thomas, Garcia’s Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) home care provider, but Thomas said he could not be a court-appointed responsible adult due to his home care provider contract with NKHS.
Thomas did say that he would be willing to have Garcia reside in the house under curfew and report Garcia’s violations. He said he was installing two security cameras at his house that could monitor Garcia’s presence there and if Garcia decided to leave.
The judge agreed with the plan on Friday, ruling that Garcia would remain in jail until the cameras were in place. On Wednesday, Thomas said the cameras are installed.
During the hearing, Burns pushed back on the plan to let Garcia go to a residence with no active supervision. She said the presence of cameras will not deter Garcia from walking out of the residence and presenting a risk.
It was reported that the camera technology is such that Thomas would be alerted the moment Garcia leaves. This, defense attorney John Viscido said, would be sufficient warning as Thomas would immediately call the police.
Judge Jiron was content that the presence of the cameras and their ability to alert Thomas quickly was sufficient to release Garcia.
That decision made Garcia very happy. He said “thank you, your honor” multiple times.
“No need to thank me, Mr. Garcia,” Judge Jiron said, “just abide by your conditions.”
Police arrested Garcia on Nov. 16 after responding to a reported assault at Thomas’s residence located at 104 High St. in St. Johnsbury.
“Garcia appeared highly intoxicated as he was slurring his words and appeared unsteady on his feet,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson in his report.
Garcia was taken to the St. Johnsbury Police Station where he reportedly became unruly and violent.
“While at the St. Johnsbury Police Department Garcia attempted to kick Ofc. (Jasmine) Hendry and then said ‘I’ll kick you in your throat,’” wrote Ofc. Johnson. “Tristan swung striking me with the back of his hand across my neck and my head and knocking off my hat. Garcia then spat onto my hat twice. While in custody Garcia threatened that he will stab me.”
Police said Garcia’s blood alcohol content was .208 percent at the time.
