Washington County Court Judge Mary Morrissey wanted to make sure Clayton Flye actually showed up to his next sentencing hearing.

Flye, 39, of Chelsea, is a contractor who has pleaded guilty to felony home improvement fraud by scamming the owners of a Hardwick business out of thousands of dollars. But Flye failed to show up at his sentencing hearing last month and he’s been the subject of a $5,000 arrest warrant since then.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments