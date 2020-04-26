An incarcerated Hardwick man with multiple open cases got a bit of a break due to the coronavirus recently, but it might not be enough to get him out of jail.
In accordance with a Judicial Emergency Order issued last month, Washington County Superior Court Judge Mary Morrissey is hearing all COVID-19 bail review and sentence reconsideration requests filed in Washington, Caledonia-Essex, Orleans and Lamoille counties.
Judge Morrissey struck a hold-without-bail order against Robert Eugene Dragon, 28, set after Dragon allegedly violated probation.
The judge was acting on a request by Dragon’s defense attorney, Amy E. Davis of St. Johnsbury. The ruling left Dragon with the opportunity to be released by posting $5,000 bail. However, Dragon remained in detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport as of Sunday evening.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Attorney Davis argued in part that because the Department of Corrections closed it’s facilities to visitors on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak, she hasn’t be able to meet with her client in person in order to respond to the charges pending against him.
“Furthermore, Probation & Parole is unable to meet with the defendant to conduct a pre-sentence investigation in a case from Caledonia County, which is delaying defendant’s sentencing, making any further time he spends incarcerated ‘Dead Time,’” wrote Davis in her motion for bail review filed on March 30 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
Davis also argued that under COVID-19 her client is unable to exercise his right to a speedy trial without risking his health.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the court’s ability to do business,” wrote Davis. “In any case where the defendant chooses to exercise his constitutional right to a trial with a jury of his peers, he must wait in the Department of Corrections petri dish until the pandemic subsides.”
Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria L. Byford opposed the bail modification.
“Defendant’s criminal record and demonstrated inability to comply with court orders indicate that he is a substantial risk of flight or non-appearance,” wrote Byford in her opposition motion filed on April 1.
According to Byford, Dragon has 22 active cases pending against him, including seven violations of probation and a pending aggravated assault charge in Washington County. Dragon is also awaiting sentencing on felony convictions of eluding law enforcement and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Caledonia County.
Byford also told the court Dragon has a “lengthy criminal history” with multiple prior convictions and violations on his record.
COVID-19 requests for bail modifications and sentence reviews had been handled locally by Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris. But Superior Court Chief Justice Brian Grearson, citing the authority granted in March by the Vermont Supreme Court’s coronavirus inspired “Declaration of Judicial Emergency,” ordered all COVID-19-related requests in the state to be split-up and heard by one of three designated judges.
