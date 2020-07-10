Judge Grants Curfew At The Colonnade

A local man facing multiple charges out of Essex County was freed from jail to lodge at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon.
Jason Fournier appeared for a court hearing in St. Johnsbury on Thursday to say he can stay at the Colonnade for at least the next two weeks. Judge Michael Harris had earlier granted Fournier a 24-hour pass from jail to find a home. He was told to report to the courthouse at 3 p.m. on Thursday to let the court know if he was successful. Absent a suitable lodging location, Fournier faced being put back in jail.
Fournier faces eight pending charges out of Essex County, including felony charges of burglary and grand larceny. He also has criminal convictions from Caledonia County and is wanted in New Hampshire for a burglary at TJ’s Truck Stop in Lancaster in June 2019.
Through his attorney, Laura Wilson, Fournier argued for a chance to get out of jail long enough to find someone to take him in. He claimed he couldn’t do an effective outreach for lodging while being held in jail. One of the options he suggested was one night at the Colonnade Inn in order to seek a longer-term living scenario where he would be restricted by a curfew. Additionally, he offered to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Both of those things happened.
Against State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi’s objections, Judge Harris freed Fournier on Wednesday and told him he had one day to find a place to stay. Fournier spent Wednesday night at the Colonnade. He was told to get to the courthouse for a 3 p.m. hearing on Thursday to communicate the results of his home search.
He arrived on time for the hearing after taking the RCT bus from Lyndonville to St. Johnsbury. Wearing a face covering, he appeared before Judge Harris in the courtroom. Joining the hearing via video conference were attorneys Wilson and Illuzzi and Mike Carlisle, from the probation and parole office.
It’s Fournier’s probation for convictions in Caledonia County that make the GPS monitoring an option.
Judge Harris was satisfied with Fournier’s efforts to secure the Colonnade as a home for two weeks, and with probation and parole confirming the GPS monitoring, the judge allowed Fournier to remain free while being restricted by a series of conditions that include a curfew. He is allowed off the Colonnade property between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day if he is using the time to look for his next home, look for a job or get groceries.
“It sounds like you’ve got a good plan,” said Judge Harris to Fournier. “You’ve made efficient use of less than 24 hours and you gave priority to what I told you to give priority to … you have 14 days with very good prospects to go forward. Thank you for that progress.”
Illuzzi maintained his objection to Fournier’s freedom, claiming that Fournier continues to lack any concrete plans to find suitable, long-term lodging while his case proceeds through the judicial process.
“He told the court that he was going to do plan A and of course that no longer is in the works, now it’s public housing at state expense for some unknown location in the future,” Illuzzi said. “I’m not sure that’s what was told to the court the other day when we had this hearing and I continue to object to his release…”
Illuzzi will have a chance to further argue for Fournier’s pre-trial incarceration on July 17 at what’s called a weight of the evidence bail review hearing. Illuzzi is looking for Fournier to be determined a habitual offender and will seek a hold without bail order.
Fournier said he will get himself to the hearing next week. He said he’s glad to be out of jail and credits Northeast Kingdom Community Action for being willing to work with him on the lodging. “NECKA is working with everybody and they’re doing a pretty good job actually helping stuff around here,” said Fournier.
He said his work search will likely be for construction jobs.
