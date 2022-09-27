Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson issued a final judgment on Tuesday granting Glenn and Marci Bostic an easement which removes the possibility of criminal charges being filed against them for accessing their own driveway and mailbox.
“Judgement shall be entered in favor of Plaintiffs with regard to the existence of a prescriptive easement crossing that portion of Defendants’ land,” wrote the judge.
Caledonia Civil Court
The judgment followed an agreement reached between the Bostics and their neighbors, Paul and Christine Bengtson.
The Bostics have lived at 133 Lower Ridge Road in St. Johnsbury for years with a section of the Bengtson’s property crossing in front of their driveway.
But the Bengtsons recently had police issue a notice of trespass to the Bostics threatening to have them arrested if they crossed the Bengtsons’ property.
The Bostics’ defense attorney, Brice C. Simon, responded by filing a request in Caledonia Superior Court for an emergency injunction to allow the Bostics to use their driveway and mailbox without the threat of a criminal charge.
Attorney Simon argued in his request that the Bostics have “implied and prescriptive equitable rights to use Lower Ridge Road as a right-of-way” to access their driveway.
Judge Richardson approved Attorney Simon’s request and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Tuesday. But the hearing started with an announcement that an agreement had been reached between the parties.
There have been multiple property line disagreements between the Bostics and the Bengtsons and according to legal counsel, some of those issues remain in dispute.
The Bengtsons live three houses away from the Bostics at 728 Rocky Ridge Road.
But according to land maps, the Bengtsons’ property extends down and around the Bostics’ property and across the entrance to their driveway.
