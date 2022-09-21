Rocky Ridge residents Glenn & Marci Bostic can now use their driveway and access their mailbox while the court deals with a neighborhood property line dispute.
On Tuesday, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Daniel P. Richardson granted a temporary emergency injunction requested by the Bostics’ attorney, Brice C. Simon.
“The Court hereby grants this Preliminary Injunction, Ex Parte, which shall expire in 14 days or upon the Court convening a preliminary injunction hearing at an earlier date,” wrote the judge in his order.
Caledonia Civil Court
A hearing on the matter has now been scheduled for Tuesday, Sep. 27, at 9:30 a.m., in Caledonia Civil Court.
The Bostics have lived at 133 Lower Ridge Road in St. Johnsbury for over 20 years.
But on Sept. 7, they suddenly received a notice of trespass from police that was requested and signed by their neighbors, Paul R. Bengtson and Christine F. Bengtson.
The notice threatened legal action against the Bostics and their family if they traveled over the Bengtson’s property which - according to land maps - extends across the entrance to the Bostics’ driveway.
“Defendants Paul R. Bengtson and Christine F. Bengtson are Enjoined and prohibited from taking any action to deprive Plaintiffs, their invitees, or their licensees, from accessing Plaintiffs’ Property and driveway,” wrote Judge Richardson.
On Monday, Attorney Simon filed an emergency request for “expedited preliminary injunctive relief” to allow the Bostic family to access their driveway and their mailbox - which is also part of the dispute.
“Due to the Notice of Trespass, which terrifies Plaintiff Marci Bostic because she is afraid of being wrongfully charged with a crime, Plaintiffs have (been) unable to have their garbage taken from their house, use their own driveway, or have their mail delivered,” wrote Attorney Simon in his request for relief.
The Bengtsons live three houses away from the Bostics at 728 Rocky Ridge Road.
But according to land maps, the Bengtsons’ property extends down and around the Bostics’ property and across the entrance to the Bostic’s driveway.
The property line issue remains in dispute.
Attorney Simon claims in his injunction request that the Bostics have “implied and prescriptive equitable rights to use Lower Ridge Road as a right-of-way” to access their driveway.
