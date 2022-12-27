Judge Holds Alleged Child Sexual Assault Suspect Behind Bars

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has ordered a Barnet man accused of sexually assaulting girls as young as four years old to stay in jail.
Carl Edward Sanborn, 52, has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual activity with five young girls under 16 from 1997 - 2014.
Sanborn, who remains held without bail, had a hearing in November on his request to be released from pre-trial detention under a 24-hour curfew into the custody of his father, Maurice Sanborn, 76, at 2226 Maple Ridge Road in Newark.
Caledonia Superior Court
But on Tuesday, Judge Jiron denied Sanborn’s request.
“The alleged assaults are horrific,” wrote Judge Jiron in his order. “There is a valid and substantial risk that, if released, he would flee the jurisdiction. He has also threatened the victims of these offenses with harm if they reported them to the police. They feared these threats for years and those threats were at least in some part responsible for their continued silence.”
Sanborn has been charged with offenses that could result in life sentences if convicted and state police say Sanborn was using the Internet to explore new places to live before he was taken into custody.
“He has explored options of leaving the State to avoid prosecution,” wrote Judge Jiron. “There is a valid and substantial risk that, if released, he would flee the jurisdiction…The Court will grant the State’s Motion to Hold Without Bail pending trial.”
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski opposed Sanborn’s request to be released at the November hearing.
“The State had met their burden of establishing the evidence of guilt was great,” wrote Judge Jiron. “Having found that the evidence of guilt is great, a presumption against release arises.”
Sanborn was charged earlier this year but police say he went into hiding just before investigators wanted to question him in June.
“In addition to his physical attempt to avoid the police, a review by police of his Google account revealed searches for terms such as extradition, ways to avoid arrest and housing in Florida,” wrote Judge Jiron.
But in September, the Vermont State Police located Sanborn at his son’s house at 1101 River Road in the town of Victory. Police said Sanborn was found in a shed on the property along with family members.
