Judge Holds Alleged Child Sexual Assault Suspect Behind Bars
Carl Sanborn

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has ordered a Barnet man accused of sexually assaulting girls as young as four years old to stay in jail.

Carl Edward Sanborn, 52, has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual activity with five young girls under 16 from 1997 - 2014.

