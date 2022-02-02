A Barton man accused of shooting at his brother with a laser-guided handgun in Newport’s Gardner Park last year has been apprehended and ordered held without bail by Judge Thomas J. Devine.
Matthew Champagne, 19, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
The judge then ordered Champagne held without bail until a weight-of-the-evidence hearing can be held.
Orleans Superior Court
“We’ve got concerns with the seriousness of the offense which in and of itself would create some risk of flight from prosecution,” said Judge Devine. “The affidavit indicates that Mr. Champagne fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting. He seems to have left Vermont for Connecticut not long thereafter and the state reports that when Connecticut authorities approached him he initially gave a false identity.”
Newport Police say Matthew Champagne fired twelve rounds of .40 caliber ammunition at his brother, Joseph Champagne, 22, after they agreed to meet at Gardner Park to discuss an issue between them just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2021.
Joseph Champagne told police he arrived at the park first, that Matthew Champagne and another man then arrived in a truck and that his brother was using a Glock hand-gun equipped with a green targeting laser to shoot at him.
“Joseph advised that Matthew had reached out to him and that they were going to meet to settle something,” wrote Newport Police Ofc. James LeClair in his report. “He advised that he was in the playground area next to the fence which is right across from the warming hut. He advised that the truck pulled in and that he felt that they were in the truck for too long and that it didn’t feel right…At this time he moved over to where the hut was and heard the doors open and shut at which time, he saw a green laser…Joseph advised that he was along the fence line when he heard the first shot go off…I asked if Matthew had fired at him and he shook his head yes and said 12 times.”
Joseph Champagne told police he ran from the scene while being shot at and hid behind a house.
Newport Police said no injuries were reported but investigators did find twelve .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park.
An arrest warrant was issued for Matthew Champagne in November. He was eventually arrested in the state of Connecticut and extradited back to Vermont.
Champagne now faces a possible sentence of up to life if prison and $31,000 in fines if convicted.
