There were two suspects in court today who are both facing charges in connection with the murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury.
Judge Justin P. Jiron held one without bail and ordered the second suspect to be released on Aug. 31 so she could attend drug treatment.
At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury, appeared before the court after he left the residence of his court-ordered custodian (responsible adult, condition #4) in Wells River and moved to the Bradford Motel. Ringuette, who had been held without bail, was charged in January with burglary into an occupied dwelling, 2nd-degree unlawful restraint and aiding in the commission of 1st-degree murder.
But earlier this month, Judge Jiron released Ringuette after defense attorney Dan Sedon and the state reached an agreement that there would be two court-appointed custodians who would monitor Ringuette and report any violations. The two approved custodians were Candace Powell and John Salvas.
But then there was a problem.
“Upon release, Mr. Ringuette had been complying with his conditions,” said Attorney Sedon. “Specifically, raising the bail money and he did enter into substance abuse treatment…Everything was going fine. The problem is that several members of Mr. Salvas’s community raised loud objections at the prospect of Mr. Ringuette residing there. Which caused Mr. Salvas to be at risk of losing his housing support.”
Attorney Sedon then tried to convince the court that Ringuette could live with just Powell at the Bradford Motel.
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski made a powerful argument that Powell could not be trusted to monitor Ringuette.
“Miss Powell cannot be the sole #4 custodian,” said Zaleski. “Miss Powell and Mr. Ringuette lived together at 1658 Main (Street in St. Johnsbury) which was the birthplace of the events that led to Mr. Israel Jiminez Lugo’s murder. It was Miss Powell’s apartment. Miss Powell has been allowing an out-of-state drug dealer to live there…She herself admittedly suffered from a very, very serious lifelong addiction to crack cocaine.”
Then came the hard-core argument.
“When she was initially approached by law enforcement with respect to this investigation, she flat-out lied,” said Zaleski. “She flat-out lied specifically with respect to Mr. Ringuette’s role in it. So that causes concern as well.”
Attorney Sedon then tried to convince the court that Powell had cleaned up her act.
“All I can say on behalf of Miss Powell is that since Mr. Ringuette was arrested, she has attempted to remove herself from that world,” said Attorney Sedon. “She has physically moved from that world. When I last saw her she represented to me she has been clean and sober and to my knowledge, at least, remains so today.”
But the judge ruled in favor of the state and held Ringuette without bail.
“Really, what helped the court here was that there was a second person,” said Judge Jiron. “Miss Powell alone, I don’t think would be appropriate without someone else to assist and be an independent, responsible adult.”
Ringuette is accused of taking part with others in an attempt to steal drugs from alleged drug dealer Lugo at his Hastings Hill apartment in December of 2022. But the plan went bad, and Lugo was shot to death - allegedly by Rafael J. Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury.
Ringuette is now back behind bars at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
At 1:30 p.m., Ringuette’s co-defendant, Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton, appeared before the court after her defense attorney, Ian Goodnow, asked the court to set a lower bail and allow Cady to be released so she could attend “Serenity House” in Wallingford, Vt. for drug treatment.
Cady, who was being held on $50,000 bail, was charged in January with aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, aiding in the commission of burglary and aiding in the commission of first-degree murder.
But Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul was concerned about the possible release of Cady based on prior suspect releases - including one that failed to comply with the Serenity House program who is now on arrest warrant status.
“The State is concerned that release to Serenity House has become an avenue for de facto release,” wrote Paul in his response motion.
But Judge Jiron decided to release Cady on Aug. 31, into the custody of her mother, Paula Firkey, who would bring Cady to Serenity House after posting a heavily reduced bail. The judge reduced Cady’s bail from $50,000 cash to a “secured” $25,000 bail which means that Cady only has to pay ten percent of it ($2,500).
The court also added a condition that Cady appear again in court on Sept. 15 to discuss whether she will be allowed to go from Serenity House to “Jenna’s Promise” - a long-term sober living facility in Johnson, Vt.
