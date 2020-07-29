Judge Issues $100,000 Arrest Warrant For Alleged Elm Street Shooter

Arther Butler smiles for the cameras in Caledonia County Superior Court on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

St. Johnsbury shooting suspect Arther Butler says his recent night of partying in New Hampshire with booze, marijuana and a Vermont Corrections Officer may not have been the best decision.

“I thought what I was doing was harmless and risk free but I guess I should’ve just played it safe,” wrote Butler in his most recent letter to the court.

