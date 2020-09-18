ST. JOHNSBURY — An Essex County man was sentenced to a minimum prison stay of 10 years on Thursday for a sexual assault that happened two years ago in Concord.

Ryan Hovey, 38, of Victory, has been in jail since being arrested in December 2018 for sexually assaulting a woman on Aug. 1, 2018. Hovey will receive credit for time served. His maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

