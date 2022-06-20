Judge Jails Alleged Attempted Murderer In Shooting Of Lyndonville Man

A Lyndonville man was shot Saturday night while reportedly trying to help his former girlfriend get out of a dangerous situation with her current boyfriend in Woodbury.
Andrew A. Brown, 35, required surgery at UVM Medical Center after being shot in the upper right thigh.
The man authorities believe fired a 9mm pistol that seriously injured Brown is Brian K. McAndrew, 38. McAndrew pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge on Monday in Washington Superior Court and was ordered held in jail without bail.
Vermont State Police reported that the shooting happened outside the residence at 145 Dog Pond Road in Woodbury. An affidavit by Trooper Adam Roaldi notes that Brown had gone to the residence at the request of a 40-year-old woman with whom he had been in a relationship.
The woman is currently in a relationship with McAndrew, but she reportedly called Brown that night because she wanted to get away from McAndrew. She began texting Brown while riding in a vehicle with McAndrew back to their residence. “She wanted him to come pick her up because she had also been drinking but was in fear of McAndrew and did not feel safe with him.”
Shortly after McAndrew and the woman returned to their residence from a trip to M&M Beverage in Hardwick “because McAndrew wanted more alcohol,” the affidavit notes, Brown and Robert Johnson, 59, arrived.
Brown walked onto the front porch and was met at a sliding glass door by the woman. In a later conversation Brown had from a hospital bed with Trooper Roaldi, he said McAndrew came out of a bedroom with a pistol, pointed it at Brown’s head and pulled the trigger.
The bullet missed his head, but Brown said it was close enough to burn his left ear.
According to Brown, he and McAndrew then struggled for control of the gun.
“Brown had pushed the gun down and McAndrew pulled the trigger a second time, and Brown was shot in the right leg,” the affidavit states.
It was noted that at this point Johnson rushed in and smashed McAndrew’s hand that was holding the gun into a railing causing him to lose control of the gun. Johnson then reportedly held McAndrew down on the floor.
Brown told the trooper that while McAndrew was being held down he continued “to scream that he is protecting his property and he was going to kill Brown.”
When emergency crews arrived, Brown was lying on the porch. Trooper Roaldi noted that his pants were “saturated” with blood. In their conversation later, Brown told the trooper that the damage done by the bullet required surgery to place a metal road in his right femur and the removal of a testicle.
McAndrew is facing a total of three criminal charges. In addition to the second-degree attempted murder charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, he is charged with aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a gun, and a domestic assault charge for allegedly putting her in fear of “imminent serious bodily injury.”
He is being held in the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.
