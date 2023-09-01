Judge Jiron Approves Defense Request After Ignoring The State

Judge Justin P. Jiron approved part of a defense motion without the state’s input.
Generally, when a prosecutor or a defense attorney files a motion (request to the court), the other side has an opportunity to respond in writing.
And sometimes, a hearing is scheduled so each side can argue in the courtroom until the judge decides.
But according to court documents, Judge Jiron decided to leave Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi out of that process.
“The motion was granted in part without opportunity for the State to respond…” wrote Judge Jiron in his decision.
The motion was filed by defense attorney Laura Wilson on behalf of defendant Joseph Morabito, 61, of West Stewartstown, N.H.
According to court documents, Morabito had four cases dating back to 2017 that were resolved by plea agreement. But the state says Morabito has since had two violation of probation complaints, an arrest warrant and has a history of failing to appear in court.
Court documents say the resolved charges include cocaine possession, narcotics possession, three violations of conditions of release and simple assault by allegedly grabbing a woman by the throat and throwing her to the ground on Sept. 13, 2017.
Attorney Wilson filed the defense motion on Aug. 29, asking Judge Jiron to vacate the arrest warrant and strike cash bail on Morabito.
Judge Jiron responded the next day - Aug. 30 - and struck Morabito’s bail without the state’s input.
“The motion is GRANTED IN PART,” wrote Judge Jiron in his order. “The Court will leave the arrest warrant in place but will strike the cash bail. If Mr. Morabito is arrested he is to be cited for the next business day…the Motion will be set for further hearing on the next Essex criminal day.”
