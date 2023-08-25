Judge Justin P. Jiron is leaving Caledonia County soon and heading to the bench in Orleans Superior Court.
But the judge has already cut 12 witnesses and two organizations from an Orleans County case that killed two teenagers last year - including a girl who attended Lyndon Institute. The judge ruled that the dismissed witnesses were “duplicative.”
And the Orleans County prosecutor who is handling the fatal case has a courthouse connection to Judge Jiron’s daughter.
Katelyn Deslandes, 24, of Island Pond, has been charged with two felony counts of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting.
Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, a student at North County Union High School and Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, a student at LI, died in the crash.
Deslandes suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 2013 Chevy Malibu that Deslandes was driving allegedly crossed the center line on Route 105 in Charleston at about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2022, and crashed into an oncoming 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Cota.
The Orleans County prosecutor on the Deslandes case is Sarah A. Baker.
Baker recently moved from the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute cases in Orleans County.
According to the state and court records, while Baker was serving in Franklin County, she was assigned to prosecute Judge Jiron’s daughter - Jasmine Jiron, 27 - on a drunken driving charge in August of 2022.
On Aug. 7, Judge Jiron issued an entry order cutting witnesses from the Deslandes case.
“The court and the parties reviewed the state’s witness list and the court ordered the removal of the following witnesses,” wrote Judge Jiron.
The dismissed witnesses include Vermont State Police (VSP) Cpl. Amy LeClair, Sgt. Charles Winn, Sgt. David Robillard, Shellie Floriani, Dr. David Pinckney, Dr. Tyson Reed, Dr. Thomas McKechnie, Dr. John Mulloy, Dr. Ari Kirshenbaum, North County Hospital Custodian of Records, RN Jessica Gaudraeu and Investigator Aliss Fontaine with the Medical Examiners Office.
The judge also cut NMS (National Medical Services) lab personnel and members from the Charleston Fire Department.
The request to review the state’s witness list was filed by Deslandes’s defense attorney, Kelly Green of the Defender General’s Office.
But after the judge’s written order was placed in the judiciary’s computer system, Attorney Green filed another motion to “correct and amend” the order.
“After the hearing, the court issued an entry order memorializing its decision from the bench,” wrote Attorney Green. “The written entry order, however, omitted important parts of the court’s decision and contained two typographical errors.”
Attorney Green then asked the judge to “correct and amend” the order.
There are eight requested corrections including:
“(VSP) Sgt. Joshua Mikkola may not adduce (cite as evidence) expert testimony regarding drug recognition for the state…he is limited to ‘crash reconstruction.’”
But according to court documents, Sgt. Mikkola - who was at the scene of the crash and wrote the police affidavit - believed that there were drugs involved in the crash.
“As I was speaking to her, I observed her pupils to be very constricted,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola in his report about Deslandes. “They were equal in size, and I estimated them to be approximately 1.5-2mm…As a Drug Recognition Expert, I knew this was abnormal for current lighting conditions and know that pupillary constriction can be caused by impairment with Narcotic Analgesics.”
And according to former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett, Deslandes told investigators she used heroin prior to the fatal crash.
“She admitted to consuming heroin within 24 hours of the crash, although we don’t know if she was under the influence of heroin at the time of the crash,” said Barrett during her bail argument at Deslandes’s arraignment. “We have been able to confirm that she had THC in her system but we have not tested yet for opiates.”
Attorney Green also asked in her “correct and amend” motion that the court limit the testimony of Vermont Forensic Lab personal including Sarah Statton, Amanda Buldoc and Kathryn Rutaille. Attorney Green wrote the three forensic lab staffers may not “testify as an expert witness.”
Judge Jiron did leave some possible openings to include more witnesses. But it would require the state to provide additional evidence in support of the state’s argument.
The state has responded to the judge’s order and there is now a hearing on the matter scheduled for Aug. 29.
“The witnesses identified above are removed from the list of trial witnesses,” wrote Judge Jiron. “But may still be called as witnesses for the motion hearing scheduled for August 29, 2023.”
According to the state’s attorney’s office, the five-day trial of Katelyn Deslandes is scheduled to begin on Sept 11, 2023, in Orleans Superior Court.
