Judge Jiron Denies Release Of Man Accused In Knife Crimes

Judge Justin P. Jiron denied the release of a New York City man who has been charged twice for using a knife to threaten and injure Northeast Kingdom residents.
Jermaine D. Taylor, 48, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court in April to misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening, false information to a police officer and violating conditions of release. Judge Jiron then set bail at $2,500.
Taylor has been held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury since his April arraignment.
Caledonia Superior Court
But St. Johnsbury defense attorney Sam Swope submitted a request in May asking the court to strike Taylor’s bail.
“Defendant has never failed to appear in the instant case,” wrote Attorney Swope. “Defendant does not have the present ability to post $2,500.00.”
The hearing was held on Wednesday, and Judge Jiron denied Attorney Swope’s request.
Lyndonville Police arrested Taylor near the PettyCo Junction country store on Route 18 in East St. Johnsbury after police responded to a verbal altercation at 327 Pinehurst Street in Lyndon.
According to court documents, Kylee Leone, 18, told police that Taylor intervened during an argument between Leone and her tenant and that Taylor brandished a knife and said he would “cut Leone up.”
Lyndonville Police Ofc. Dan Renaudette said in his report that several items were found on Taylor when he was arrested.
“Taylor was found to be in possession of two knives, one with an approximately five-inch blade and the other with an approximately three-inch blade, twenty glassine baggies of suspected fentanyl and $683 cash,” wrote Ofc. Renaudette.
In June 2020, Taylor was charged with felony aggravated assault with a weapon for allegedly slashing the face of Paithong Sinlong, 27, with a knife at 34 Oak Street in St. Johnsbury.
Sinlong’s girlfriend, Desiree M. Garand, 30, told police what allegedly happened.
“Garand advised that people who she believed were at 41 Oak Street, Apt. #3, buying crack cocaine had come to their property and cut her boyfriend,” reads the 2020 court documents. “She stated that an African American male wearing a white shirt was the one that had cut Sinlong with a knife.”
Police said there was a two-inch laceration on the left side of Sinlong’s chin that was “bleeding profusely.”
Taylor now faces a possible sentence on the April charges of over 17 years in prison and $13,000 in fines.
