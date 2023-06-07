Judge Jiron Denies Release Of Man Accused In Knife Crimes
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

Judge Justin P. Jiron denied the release of a New York City man who has been charged twice for using a knife to threaten and injure Northeast Kingdom residents.

Jermaine D. Taylor, 48, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court in April to misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening, false information to a police officer and violating conditions of release. Judge Jiron then set bail at $2,500.

