Judge Jiron Dismisses Shooting & Drug Charges Against Man Charged In Connecticut Murder

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has dismissed all the shooting and drug charges against Paul L. Downer due to a lack of evidence from the state.
But the alleged shooting victim did not provide much help to Caledonia County prosecutors.
“The State has not presented substantial, admissible evidence to satisfy the essential elements of the charged offenses of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault,” reads Judge Jiron’s order issued on Friday. “More particularly, the State has not presented any evidence as to the first essential element of each offense - that Mr. Downer was the person who shot Mr. Farnham on the night in question. In the absence of such evidence the Motion to Dismiss is GRANTED.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Downer’s defense attorney, Mark A. Kaplan of Burlington, had previously filed a motion to dismiss the charges.
The state had alleged that Ryan C. Farnham, 31, was shot in the leg by Downer, 25, at 243 Lafayette Street in January of 2021.
Farnham survived the shooting, but when he was subpoenaed into Caledonia Superior Court in March for the motion hearing, he provided no significant evidence or help to the state. Farnham, who was in the witness box, was about ten feet away from Downer, seated at the defense table.
Farnham responded to most of the questions from the state by saying, “I don’t recall,” “I don’t know” and “I don’t remember.”
The judge noted that in his order.
“As noted above the only evidence provided by Mr. Farnham was that he was shot in the leg,” wrote Judge Jiron. “He does not know who shot him nor why. He provided no description or identification of the assailant. He did not describe the firearm which caused his injury nor whether he even saw a firearm. He could not provide any information as to what led to the shooting.”
There was some information in the police report about text messages on the phone of Farnham’s ex-girlfriend, Kyra Carey.
But the evidence was dismissed as hearsay.
“The police reviewed an arguably relevant text message conversation on Ms. Carey’s phone but it was non-admissible hearsay and the Court is precluded from considering it,” wrote the judge. “No evidence was presented which might have linked the text conversation to Mr. Downer…A different conclusion might be reached if there was credible evidence that Mr. Downer was involved with or present at the time Mr. Farnham was shot. However, as noted above, no such evidence has been provided to the Court.”
The drug charges against Downer - including fentanyl trafficking, possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug 10,000 doses or more, trafficking crack and possession of cocaine - have also been dismissed by Judge Jiron for lack of evidence from the state.
Downer was arrested in February of 2021 after police raided a house at 619 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury, where officers seized guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash and cited six suspects into court on multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking.
In March of 2021, Downer was released by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris so he could live with his parents pending trial at their Connecticut home.
Downer is now in jail in his home state of Connecticut on $2 million bail for allegedly taking part in the murder of a man at a grocery store in Hartford, Conn. Downer has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Connecticut police said a man named Michael Starks, 29, was shot to death at the grocery store on Capen Street in Hartford, and authorities say surveillance video showed Starks was targeted by four masked individuals who shot him multiple times. Starks later died at a Connecticut hospital.
