Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns made a compelling argument on Friday that Tristan E. Garcia should be held without bail following his most recent arrest on Wednesday.
Burns told Judge Justin P. Jiron that Garcia is now facing 12 charges of assault on law enforcement officers and 16 violations of conditions of release.
“He is violating those repeatedly and at this point there is a serious public safety concern that Mr. Garcia continues to consume alcohol, continues to do so contrary to conditions of release and engages in violent behavior,” said Burns.
Burns also told the court that Garcia would be held without bail until an inpatient bed could be found for Garcia so he could undergo substance abuse treatment.
Judge Jiron did decide to detain Garcia but he likely won’t be in jail for very long due to the judge’s short-term plan.
Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Friday including disorderly conduct, simple assault on a protected professional and violating conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
After Burns’ argument for a hold without bail was denied, the judge suggested releasing Garcia only into the custody of a responsible adult who would be required to report any violations.
Garcia’s Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) home care provider, Antonio Thomas, told the court that he would be willing to report Garcia’s violations and was installing two security cameras at his house.
But Thomas also said he was unable to be a court-appointed responsible adult due to his home care provider contract with NKHS.
Judge Jiron then devised a plan in which Garcia would be jailed for lack of a responsible adult until Thomas installed his cameras.
“If you can get those cameras installed, what I would like to do is remove that responsible adult condition,” said the judge.
Garcia could then be released from jail and be able to return to Thomas’s residence.
Thomas told the court the cameras would but installed sometime next week. Garcia is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Police arrested Garcia on Wednesday after responding to a reported assault at Thomas’s residence located at 104 High Street in St. Johnsbury.
“Garcia appeared highly intoxicated as he was slurring his words and appeared unsteady on his feet,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson in his report.
Garcia was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Police Station.
“While at the St. Johnsbury Police Department Garcia attempted to kick Ofc. (Jasmine) Hendry and then said ‘I’ll kick you in your throat,’” wrote Ofc. Johnson. “Tristan swung striking me with the back of his hand across my neck and my head and knocking off my hat. Garcia then spat onto my hat twice. While in custody Garcia threatened that he will stab me.
Police said Garcia provided a sample of his breath which registered his blood alcohol content at .208 percent.
