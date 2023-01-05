Judge Jiron Grants Bail To Lauderback In Connection With ATV Death Of Lyndon Woman

David Lauderbach

One of the suspects charged in connection with the death of a Lyndon woman in September has a chance to get out of jail after his defense attorney argued for his release on Tuesday.

David M. Lauderbach, 38, was charged with stealing and operating an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and leaving the scene of an ATV crash in Sheffield which resulted in the death of Samantha Henderson, 19.

