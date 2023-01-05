Judge Jiron Grants Bail To Lauderback In Connection With ATV Death Of Lyndon Woman

One of the suspects charged in connection with the death of a Lyndon woman in September has a chance to get out of jail after his defense attorney argued for his release on Tuesday.
David M. Lauderbach, 38, was charged with stealing and operating an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and leaving the scene of an ATV crash in Sheffield which resulted in the death of Samantha Henderson, 19.
According to court documents, prosecutors allege in their charging information that Lauderbach “operated a motor vehicle and caused or was involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person [Samantha Henderson]…And failed to immediately stop and render any assistance reasonably necessary…”
Caledonia Superior Court
In October, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Daniel P. Richardson ordered Lauderbach held without bail until a weight-of-the-evidence hearing was held on Nov. 9. But the hearing had to be canceled.
In December, Defense attorney Amy Davis, of Davis Legal Solutions, asked the court to strike the hold-without-bail order and release Lauderbach on conditions.
“As of the date of this filing, more than sixty days have passed since arraignment,” wrote Attorney Davis. “Defendant respectfully argues that the Court must at this point strike the hold-without-bail order and impose conditions of release.”
On Tuesday, the state asked the court to impose very high bail on Lauderbach based on his criminal record.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then struck the no-bail order, set conditions of release and ordered $5,000 cash bail.
Lauderbach’s conditions of release include an order that he only is released into the custody of designated responsible adults Shawnee Bean or Jason Sterling under a 24-hour curfew at 59 Simpson Court in South Burlington.
As of Thursday evening, Lauderbach remained behind bars in pretrial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Vermont State Police say the crash occurred on Blake Pond Road on the evening of Sept. 22 and that when they arrived, they found a blue “side-by-side” ATV off the road at the bottom of a ten-foot embankment. Henderson, who suffered from severe injuries to her head and left shoulder, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say further investigation revealed that the crashed ATV had been stolen in April from “Roadside Motorsports” in Williston.
In a related case, Sheffield resident Christopher L. DeGreenia, 33, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of stolen property after police said a second stolen ATV was found during the crash investigation at the DeGreenia family camp at 368 Drake Place Road in Sheffield.
Lauderbach and DeGreenia have both been charged by the state as habitual offenders which carry a possible sentence of up to life in prison based on their prior felony convictions.
