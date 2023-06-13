Judge Jiron Holds Dylan Laramee on $1,000 Bail

Dylan M. Laramee was back in court for a third time on a new burglary charge on Tuesday.
And this time, Judge Justin P. Jiron held him on $1,000 bail.
“The court does find that Mr. Laramee poses a risk of flight at this time,” said Judge Jiron. “Particularly in light of the behavior when the police attempted to arrest him, and the court is aware of the previous charges - although no probable cause was found - the behavior was similar. That when the police encountered Mr. Laramee a few weeks ago, he ran away from the police.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Laramee, 27, homeless, was charged on Tuesday with stealing a large flat-screen television from a home at 29 Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury on June 9.
He pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest-2nd offense.
Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul asked Judge Jiron during the arraignment to order $10,000 bail and several conditions of release.
Judge Jiron did impose some of the requested conditions, including an order that Laramee only be released into the custody of a responsible adult and that Laramee have no contact and stay 300 feet away from the alleged victims in the case - Darcy Lapointe, 68, and Robert Stamps, 52.
In May, Judge Jiron decided to dismiss three charges against Laramee for lack of probable cause after he was charged by the state with breaking into Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery in St. Johnsbury.
In early June, Laramee was back in court charged with driving under the influence of drugs and damaging a Union Bank ATM machine in St. Johnsbury.
Judge Robert Bent, who was filling in for Judge Jiron last week, released Laramee on conditions.
Laramee, who is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, is facing a possible sentence of up to 29 years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
